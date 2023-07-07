DAWN.COM Logo

Thunderstorm, rain across Sindh likely from today

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 7, 2023 Updated July 7, 2023 07:11am

KARACHI: Dust-thunderstorms/rain with isolated heavy falls are expected across the province, including Karachi from Friday to Sunday (July 7 to 9) with occasional gaps, the Met department stated on Thursday.

According to the department’s advisory, monsoon currents are approaching the eastern and northwestern Sindh from today (July 6) and will gradually spread over the entire Sindh.

Under the influence of this system, dust-thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy rainfall are expected in Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari, Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Badin and Thatta, Sujawal districts and Karachi division during July 7 to 9 with occasional gaps.

Similar weather conditions are likely to prevail in parts of Dadu, Jamshoro, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Larkana, Shikarpur, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Jacobabad, Kandhkot-Kashmore, Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur and Naushahro Feroze districts during the same days.

