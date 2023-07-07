Jahangir Tareen’s brother commits suicide

LAHORE: Alamgir Khan Tareen, brother of Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party Chairman Jahangir Khan Tareen, committed suicide by shooting himself in the temple at his residence here on Thursday.

Alamgir (63) was also the owner of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans.

Police found him dead with a pistol and a suicide note he left at his Gulberg residence.

In the hand-written note, he had unveiled the ‘endless list of illnesses’ he was suffering from as prime reason for ending his life.

The police also recovered a Glock pistol from the same room he had used to shoot himself.

The initial police inquiries suggested that Alamgir fired a shot in the right temple and the bullet left a deep hole on the other side, causing his instant death.

The postmortem report endorsed the police inquiries, saying that a single bullet fire caused excessive blood loss.

The report further stated that no torture marks or violence were found on any other part of his body.

“We were alerted by the domestic help [of Alamgir] on Thursday morning when he visited the room of his employer at upper storey of the house and found him in a pool of blood,” Lahore Operations DIG Nasir Rizvi told Dawn.

He said Alamgir was living alone in the apartment since he was unmarried and he used to hold a brief meeting with his employee Alam to discuss domestic chores before going to bed at around 9pm daily.

Alam told the police that on Wednesday night he noticed some ‘unusual’ things when his employer went to his room without sharing anything with him.

Alam said he got [somewhat] confused and went back to his quarter and had a sleepless night.

He then made a call on the mobile phone of his landlord at 3am [Thursday early morning] but found no response, Alam said adding that he again called at around 10am.

On finding no response, he rushed upstairs, entered the room and found him dead, the DIG quoted Alam as having said.

“The forensic and the police teams isolated the crime scene, seized the suicide note, pistol used by him, the bullet shell and fingerprints of the deceased,” Mr Rizvi said.

He said the police also alerted Jahangir Khan Tareen, who was holding a meeting in Model Town at that time and he immediately reached the house of his brother along with Aun Chaudhry.

The DIG said Jahangir was initially reluctant to go for postmortem but later got convinced when the police briefed him about the legal requirements.

The body was sent to the Lahore General Hospital where the postmortem was carried out, he said adding that before committing suicide, Alamgir was much concerned about his loyal employee which was evident from some contents of his suicide note wherein he had requested his brother to take care of Alam.

The body has been handed over to Jahangir Tareen after completing legal formalities, the DIG said.

“Jahangir pls take care of Alam. He has served me without a fault all his life and don’t let the police bother him about this (probable referring to his decision of suicide)”, reads the note.

In the note, he repeatedly mentioned multiple diseases he was facing that made his life irritating.

“So here goes, I love life and I never wanted to do this. The life was perfect full some six months ago”, reads the suicide note. He also mentioned his last visit to Sri Lanka where he spent vacation.

There were also some reports that Alamgir was planning to marry his fiancée in coming December.

He was a leading businessman in south Punjab and operated one of the largest water purification plants in the country.

Alamigir was also owner of Multan Sultans. It was added as the sixth team in 2017.

Captained by Mohammad Rizwan, the team was being represented by big names including Shan Masood, Anwar Ali, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, David Miller, Adil Rashid, Tim David, and Rilee Rossouw.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved team owner, Alamgir Khan Tareen. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Tareen’s family. We request you all to kindly respect his family’s privacy. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Multan Sultans stated on Twitter.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2023