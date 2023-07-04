PM calls for nationwide protest on Friday against Holy Quran’s desecration in Sweden

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for nationwide protests on Friday to uphold the sanctity of the Holy Quran and to demonstrate against the incident of its desecration in Sweden.

The development comes after a man, who fled from Iraq to Sweden several years ago, tore up and burned the Holy Quran outside Stockholm’s central mosque last week as Muslims around the world began marking the Eidul Azha holiday.

The act drew strong criticism from several countries, including Pakistan, Turkiye, Jordan, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Iraq and Iran.

According to a statement issued today from the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Shehbaz presided over an important meeting in which the Sweden incident was taken up as well.

The prime minister decided that July 7 (Friday) would be marked as a day to uphold the Quran’s sanctity and a nationwide protest would be taken out against the Sweden incident.

The premier appealed to the entire nation, including all political parties, to participate, saying that “the entire nation will become one and give a message to the miscreants.”

He also ordered the PML-N to fully participate in the protest and take out protest rallies across the country.

The prime minister further decided to summon a joint session of Parliament on Thursday, ordering that a national plan of action should be drawn up on the Sweden incident in the session.

“The sentiments and feelings of the nation should be fully expressed through the forum of the Parliament.

“A joint resolution should be passed in the joint session of the Parliament,” PM Shehbaz ordered.

“Honoring the Holy Quran is part of our faith, we are all united for it.

“Misguided minds are following a nefarious agenda by spreading the negative trend of Islamophobia.

“Peace-loving nations and leaders around the world who believe in co-existence should block the path of violent forces victim to Islamophobia and religious prejudices,” the premier was quoted as saying by the PMO.

Shehbaz said that “violent minds targeting religion, holy persons, beliefs and ideas” were a threat to world peace and forces that believe in peaceful, balanced and interfaith harmony at the global level should work together to remedy such trends and incidents.

A day earlier, Pakistan had demanded immediate action against the perpetrator of the act.

PM Shehbaz, while addressing a cabinet meeting, had said the whole Ummah and the government and people of Pakis­tan strongly condemned the sacrilegious act.

“We demand immediate action against the perpetrator,” the premier had said.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time that such an act has been committed, he had added, recalling that a similar incident had taken place in the past too.

The premier had also dem­anded that the Swedish government take notice of the Islamophobic and hateful narrative against the Muslim population in their country.

PM Shehbaz had further appreciated the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for convening an urgent meeting on the issue and said Pakistan endorsed the OIC’s meeting and its decision with the hope that such Islamophobic incidents would not recur in the future.

The PTI chairman had also called for peaceful protests on Friday against the desecration. He said the desecration had hurt the sentiments of Muslims and the nation should send a message in this regard.

“I ask the nation to come out after Jumma prayers and send a message in a peaceful manner that we are hurt,” he had said.

On Sunday, the OIC had called an emergency meeting and said collective measures were needed to prevent acts of desecration of the Holy Quran and that international law should be used to stop religious hatred after the burning incident in Sweden.

UN rights council to hold urgent meeting on desecration

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the United Nations said the UN Human Rights Council will hold an urgent session to address the desecration following the incident in Stockholm.

The Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council, which is meeting in session until July 14, will change its agenda to stage an urgent debate, following a request from Pakistan.

“The UN Human Rights Council will hold an urgent debate to ‘discuss the alarming rise in premeditated and public acts of religious hatred, as manifested by the current desecration of the Holy Quran in some European and other countries’,” council spokesman Pascal Sim told reporters, citing the wording of the request.

“This urgent debate will be convened following a request of Pakistan, sent on behalf of several members of the OIC, including those that are members of the Human Rights Council.

“It will most likely be convened this week at a date and time to be determined by the bureau of the Human Rights Council that is meeting today,” Sim added.

There are 47 members of the Human Rights Council. The UN’s top rights body is currently in the second of its three regular sessions per year.

Khalil Hashmi, Pakistan’s ambassador in Geneva, wrote to the council president on Monday on behalf of the 19 OIC members who are also on the council, plus other OIC countries, to request an urgent debate.

Hashmi said the “provocative acts” on June 28 had been widely condemned and strongly rejected worldwide.

“These unabated incidents demand immediate action by the Human Rights Council,” he said.

While recognising the right to freedom of opinion and expression, the OIC group wants action to prevent recurrences and the development of legal deterrence measures.

The group also intends to present a draft resolution for adoption by the council members as an outcome of the debate and promised to circulate the draft text shortly.

Algeria, Malaysia, Qatar, Sudan, Somalia and the United Arab Emirates are among the 19 OIC countries on the 47-member Human Rights Council.