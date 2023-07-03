Teenage boy killed by fellow students outside playland in Gujrat

GUJRAT: A 15-year-old student of matric died after being hit by two other students during a fight in the play area of a shopping plaza along the Court Road in the precincts of Civil Lines police on Saturday night.

Reports said Hashim Raza, a resident of the Noorpur Sharqi locality of the city, had come to the ‘joyland’ at Abdullah Mall along with his brother on the third day of Eidul Azha. As soon as they left the third floor of the plaza to go home, two boys, Habibullah Khan and Haider Ali, also students of matric, arrived there and attacked Hashim with an iron fist knuckles.

The attackers repeatedly hit Hashim in his head with that iron fist knuckles that left him unconscious. He was shifted to the Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital (ABSTH) where the doctors pronounced him dead.

Police said the suspects had a minor altercation with the deceased boy some days ago at the academy where they all went to take tuition and they nurtured a grudge against him.

Police have registered a case against two nominated suspects, Habibullah and Haider, the residents of Madina Syedan, on murder charge on the report of Abdul Wahab Araen, the elder brother of the deceased. Police arrested both the juvenile suspects involved in the case whereas reports of autopsy and forensic evidence were being awaited for further proceedings.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after a post-mortem at the ABSTH and he was laid to rest in the local graveyard on Sunday.

Meanwhile, an official of the District Jail Mandi Bahauddin breathed his last in Lahore’s Mayo Hospital after he was shot by the firing of robbers on offering resistance during a robbery incident in the Miana Gondal police area of Mandi Bahauddin around a week ago.

Reports said Hafiz Shahid Mahmood, an official of prisons police, who was serving at the Mandi Bahauddin jail, was going back to his home after performing his duty on his motorcycle on June 25. He was intercepted by unidentified robbers who tried to snatch his motorcycle and other valuables from him at gunpoint.

Shahid offered resistance and the robbers opened fire at him, leaving him critically injured. He was shifted to hospital where doctors referred him to the Mayo Hospital, Lahore. Police registered the case against unidentified suspects.

The deceased was laid to rest in Chak 31 Mandi Bahauddin on Sunday evening.

Published in Dawn, July 3rd, 2023