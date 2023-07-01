DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 01, 2023

Pakistan-born US lawmaker attacked after Eid prayers in Connecticut

Dawn.com | APP Published July 1, 2023 Updated July 1, 2023 05:43pm

Maryam Khan, a Pakistan-born US lawmaker from the state of Connecticut, was attacked after attending Eid ul Azha prayers with her family in the state’s capital city of Hartford, the American media has reported.

According to The New York Times, police have arrested a man in connection with the attack that took place on Wednesday, during which Khan — the first Muslim elected to the Connecticut House of Representatives and a Democrat — sustained minor injuries.

The suspect was formally charged in state court on Thursday, the report said, quoting police.

“Andrey Desmond, 30, from New Britain, Connecticut, is being held on a $250,000 bond. He was charged with unlawful restraint, assault, breach of peace and interfering with the police,” the report stated.

Police are yet to confirm the motive behind the attack.

The attack

The New York Times report, quoting police, said the attack took place around 11am outside the XL Centre, an arena and conference centre, where congregational prayers were held.

The suspect approached Khan while she was taking pictures with her family outside the centre and made “several suggestive comments”, police said.

He then allegedly tried to prevent her from leaving and assaulted her, a report by NBC News said.

The suspect tried to flee, but a by-stander chased him and held him down, the report quoted the police as saying.

Codemnations

Connecticut House Speaker Matt Ritter and Majority Leader Jason Rojas, among several others, have condemned the attack.

“It is especially painful that Representative Khan was attacked on a holy day of peace and prayer — on a day she should spend with her friends and family. Rep Khan is an amazing leader and person who is committed to faith, love and service — we are sending our well-wishes and support to Maryam and her family,” they said in a joint statement.

They added that State Capitol Police had assured them that they would work with Hartford Police to conduct a “full and thorough investigation”.

Separately, Ritter told a press conference that he had been in touch with Khan since the attack but “she still needed time to recover both mentally and physically”, The New York Times reported.

“It was a very, very scary incident,” the report quoted him as saying.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont also issued a condemnation, saying: “It’s disturbing to me that this happened on a holy day meant to be marked with peaceful prayer. The details of the assault are still unfolding but I know our law enforcement personnel will conduct a thorough investigation into what happened.”

Meanwhile, head of civil rights and advocacy group Council on American–Islamic Relations’ Connecticut chapter Farhan Memon urged law enforcement departments to “investigate a possible bias motive” behind the attack and “to ensure the safety of the Connecticut Muslim community during the ongoing Eid ul Azha celebrations.”

“All too often we have seen American Muslims, or those perceived to be Muslim, targeted by hate because of their attire, race or ethnicity,” Memon highlighted in a statement.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Justice Afridi’s note
Updated 29 Jun, 2023

Justice Afridi’s note

THE chorus of voices demanding improvements in the administration of the Supreme Court has only grown stronger with...
Pension bill
Updated 30 Jun, 2023

Pension bill

It is high time Pakistan moved towards contributory schemes to control ever-growing pension bill.
Hand in glove
Updated 30 Jun, 2023

Hand in glove

The fact is, the SBCA has become a cesspool of corruption where anything is possible for the right price.
Captive victims
Updated 28 Jun, 2023

Captive victims

It seems that our lawmakers were more concerned about their travel plans than the citizenry’s growing list of troubles.
Calling out Modi
28 Jun, 2023

Calling out Modi

THE quality of the world’s biggest democracy is highly suspect, considering it is led by a ‘predator of press...
Music matters
28 Jun, 2023

Music matters

OVER the years, crimes of stealing melodies have created dissonance in our music industry. Unchained, supported by...