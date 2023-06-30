DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 30, 2023

Six injured in fire at Indian pharma factory, state police say

Reuters Published June 30, 2023 Updated June 30, 2023 02:45pm

At least six people have been injured in a fire at a unit of a privately held pharmaceutical company in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh on Friday, the police said.

Two of the injured were hospitalised with critical burns after a fire broke out in a solvent reactor at a unit of Sahithi Pharma, District Superintendent of Police Murali Krishna said on telephone.

The Indian Express newspaper said two people had died. Reuters could not independently verify the deaths.

“We’re still gathering details on how many people were inside at the time of the incident (and are) yet to identify the exact reason for the accident,” Krishna added.

Sahithi Pharma did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

At least two fire trucks were rushed to the location and rescue operations are underway, Krishna said.

The chief minister’s office has “taken note of the incident and will conduct a detailed inquiry”, state Information Technology and Industries minister Gudivada Amarnath told Reuters.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Justice Afridi’s note
Updated 29 Jun, 2023

Justice Afridi’s note

THE chorus of voices demanding improvements in the administration of the Supreme Court has only grown stronger with...
Pension bill
Updated 30 Jun, 2023

Pension bill

It is high time Pakistan moved towards contributory schemes to control ever-growing pension bill.
Hand in glove
Updated 30 Jun, 2023

Hand in glove

The fact is, the SBCA has become a cesspool of corruption where anything is possible for the right price.
Captive victims
Updated 28 Jun, 2023

Captive victims

It seems that our lawmakers were more concerned about their travel plans than the citizenry’s growing list of troubles.
Calling out Modi
28 Jun, 2023

Calling out Modi

THE quality of the world’s biggest democracy is highly suspect, considering it is led by a ‘predator of press...
Music matters
28 Jun, 2023

Music matters

OVER the years, crimes of stealing melodies have created dissonance in our music industry. Unchained, supported by...