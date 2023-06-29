Imran wanted Nisar to join PTI, disgruntled ex-MPA claims

ISLAMABAD: Former member of Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Mohammad Adnan on Wednesday claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan wanted Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan to join his party, but the latter refused on the grounds that he would not become part of the campaign against the military establishment, saying he had the same policy during the previous tenure of PML-N government.

Speaking at a press conference at the National Press Club, Mr Adnan, who was not given the PTI ticket for the next elections, announced he would contest the upcoming polls as an independent candidate.

The PTI has not awarded ticket to Mr Adnan apparently because of his previous press conference in which he had levelled allegations of land grabbing during the PTI government.

At the presser, Mr Adnan did not make any announcement about parting ways with the PTI.

Reacting to his press talk, a PTI leader told Dawn that Mr Adnan’s news conference seemed to be his last-ditch effort to be considered for the PTI ticket for upcoming elections.

“However, we take Mr Adnan’s announcement of contesting election as an independent candidate, as his decision to quit the party,” he said.

Mr Adnan, who was also parliamentary secretary of revenue while PTI was in power in Punjab, said: “Imran Khan had contacted and told me that I should meet Chaudhary Nisar and invite him to join the party as Mr Khan believed that joining of PTI by Chaudhary Nisar [apparently because of his connections with the military establishment] will streamline the issues.”

“Chaudhary Nisar categorically said that he will not become part of the fight against institutions. He also said that he did not support Nawaz Sharif over the same issue then how he could support Imran Khan over the same issue now,” he said.

Mr Adnan said that he and his companions had decided to contest elections of Punjab Assembly’s PP11, PP13 and on some other seats as independent candidates.

He said that being a parliamentary secretary of revenue he had recovered the prime land from land mafias, but it was not acceptable to some influential elements.

He alleged that the entire system was supporting the mafia/land grabbers.

“On the other hand I had decided not to compromise on principles. We should have thought about the masses rather than going in confrontation with institutions,” Mr Adnan said.

He suggested that all parties should unite and work for the betterment of the country and the people.

He said he had nothing to do with incidents of 9th May and even not a single case had been registered against him as he was not part of it.

“However, just after the incident, I had criticised it and categorically said that attack on military installations is unacceptable. Now, I have decided to contest election as an independent candidate and voters of my constituency also want the same,” he said.

“Moreover, people prefer to vote to honest and clean people rather than to political parties,” he claimed.

Replying to a question, Mr Adnan said the mastermind of the 9th May incident should be taken to task.

