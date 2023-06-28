In pictures: 1.8m worshippers brave fierce Saudi sun for Haj

Today, Muslims will take part in the stoning of the devil ritual.

Listen to article 1x 1.2x 1.5x

This year’s annual Haj pilgrimage has drawn more than 1.8 million worshippers, with most of the faithful coming from abroad.

A day earlier, hundreds of thousands of Muslims crowded Mount Arafat to pray at the height of the Haj pilgrimage held in the fierce Saudi Arabian summer.

Today, Muslims will take part in the stoning of the devil ritual as the biggest Haj pilgrimage since the pandemic draws to a close. The ritual marks the start of the three-day Eidul Azha holiday.

Afterwards, the pilgrims return to Makkah to perform a farewell tawaf — walking seven times around the Holy Kaaba.

Muslim pilgrims pray on the Mount of Mercy at the plain of Arafat during Haj, outside the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia on June 27. — Reuters

Muslim pilgrims gather on the Mount of Mercy at the plain of Arafat during Haj, outside the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia on June 27. — Reuters

Security members keep watch at a train station that is operating only during Haj in Makkah on June 25. — Reuters

A worker helps pilgrims at a train station that is operating only during Haj in Makkah on June 25. — Reuters

A Muslim pilgrim reacts while walking to gather on the Mount of Mercy at plain of Arafat during Haj, outside the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia on June 27. — Reuters

Muslim pilgrims gather on the Mount of Mercy at the plain of Arafat during Haj, outside the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia on June 27. — Reuters

Muslim pilgrims perform Umrah at Holy Kaaba, as they start arriving to perform the annual Haj at the Grand Mosque, in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia on June 25. — Reuters

A man uses a water tap during the annual Haj pilgrimage, in the Mina area, in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia on June 26. — Reuters

A Muslim pilgrim reacts while praying on the Mount of Mercy at the plain of Arafat during the annual Haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia on June 27. — Reuters

Muslim pilgrims gather on the Mount of Mercy at the plain of Arafat during the annual Haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia on June 27. — Reuters

Muslim pilgrims perform Umrah at the Holy Kaaba, as they start arriving to perform the annual Haj at the Grand Mosque, in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia on June 25. — Reuters

People rest during the annual Haj pilgrimage, in the Mina area, in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia on June 26. — Reuters

People rest under umbrellas amid high temperatures outside Namira Mosque on the plain of Arafat as Muslim pilgrims take part in the annual Haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia on June 27. — Reuters

A Muslim pilgrim prays on the Mount of Mercy at the plain of Arafat during the annual Haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia on June 27. — Reuters

A woman walks on a bus as Muslim pilgrims walk to climb the Mount of Mercy at the plain of Arafat during the annual Haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia on June 26. — Reuters

A general view shows buses parked at the outskirts of the holy city of Makkah, ready to transport people ahead of the annual Haj, Saudi Arabia, June 25. — Reuters

A woman carries a baby as muslim pilgrims walk to climb the Mount of Mercy at the plain of Arafat during the annual Haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia on June 26. — Reuters

Muslim pilgrims walk to climb the Mount of Mercy at the plain of Arafat during the annual Haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia on June 26. — Reuters

People use a water tap amid high temperatures outside Namira Mosque on the plain of Arafat as Muslim pilgrims take part in the annual Haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia on June 27. — Reuters

A general view of the Mina area during the annual Haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia on June 26. — Reuters

Muslim pilgrims carry umbrellas amid high temperatures outside Namira Mosque on the plain of Arafat during the annual Haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia on June 27. — Reuters

Muslim pilgrims perform Umrah at the Holy Kaaba, as they start arriving to perform the annual Haj at the Grand Mosque, in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia on June 25. — Reuters

Muslim pilgrims pray outside Namira Mosque on the plain of Arafat during the annual Haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia on June 27. — Reuters

Muslim pilgrims carry umbrellas amid high temperatures outside Namira Mosque on the plain of Arafat during the annual Haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia on June 27. — Reuters

Muslim pilgrims walk on the Mount of Mercy at the plain of Arafat during the annual Haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia on June 27. — Reuters

Muslim pilgrims gather on the Mount of Mercy at the plain of Arafat during the annual Haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia on June 27. — Reuters

Muslim pilgrims pray at Namira Mosque on the plain of Arafat during the annual Haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia on June 27. — Reuters

General view of the holy city of Makkah, ahead of the annual Haj, Saudi Arabia, June 25. — Reuters

Muslim pilgrims carry umbrellas amid high temperatures outside Namira Mosque on the plain of Arafat during the annual Haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia on June 27. — Reuters

Doves fly around Muslim pilgrims outside the holy Kaaba, as people start arriving to perform the annual Haj in the Grand Mosque, in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia on June 24. — Reuters

Header image: Muslim pilgrims attend the annual Haj pilgrimage outside Namira Mosque on the plain of Arafat, outside the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia on June 27. — Reuters