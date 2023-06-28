DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 28, 2023

Neom will compete with Miami, says Saudi Prince

Monitoring Desk Published June 28, 2023 Updated June 28, 2023 09:43am
A visual representation of THE LINE project. — Screengrab from YouTube/DiscoverychannelInd
A visual representation of THE LINE project. — Screengrab from YouTube/DiscoverychannelInd

SAUDI Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS) has said that the country’s flagship project Neom will compete with US coastal city Miami in terms of entertainment, culture, sports and retail.

Appearing in a documentary shown by Discovery Channel on Monday, Crown Prince unveiled the salient features of The LINE project within Neom, the first smart city of its kind in the world with no roads, cars or emissions.

Speaking about Neom, Crown Prince said, it is to create the new civilisation of tomorrow and encourage other nations to keep doing similar things for the benefit of the planet.

“Saudi Arabia is creating a new way of building cities and a new way of living. The people of Saudi Arabia are very much hopeful of this project as it would meet their growing demand in future,” he said.

Kingdom making it to create ‘civilisation of tomorrow’

THE LINE is considered as the biggest infrastructure project in history, promising a revolution in urban living. Speaking about country’s growing population he said that it will double from 33 million to about 50-55 million by 2030.

“By that time, the population will reach a level of consuming full capacity of the existing infrastructure of the Kingdom. This raises an important question that we need to create a new city,” he said.

Regarding conceptualisation of THE LINE, he said that they exchanged ideas, worked with many teams, and launched a competition for the best designers of the world.

“All of them provided us with city models that are in line with the available models, but with better solutions, except for one designer who adopted the idea and said to turn the circle into a straight line”, MBS said.

He said that the city is already under way with the first phase’s completion is planned to align with the Vision 2030.

“The models are completed and now they are working to implement them”, he said while speaking about the progress of the project.

Since the project was announced in 2017, the $500bn prospective megacity, organisers claim it will be 33 times the size of New York City.

“The idea was amazing and it is huge and massive that I can’t explain it in a smaller way,” he said while emphasising that the project will make money as it will draw big demand.

While pointing out that country’s northwest area has not yet been explored, adding that and its mixed-up topography, mountains, valleys, oases, dunes, beaches, islands, and corals.

Referring the city’s artistic feature, Crown Prince said, “Engineers and designers are not enough without art and Kingdom does not want to create a city without having the whole city as a piece of art.”

In response to criticism about completion of the country’s flagship, the MBS said, “let them speak, and we will continue to prove them wrong.”

Published in Dawn, June 28th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Captive victims
Updated 28 Jun, 2023

Captive victims

It seems that our lawmakers were more concerned about their travel plans than the citizenry’s growing list of troubles.
Calling out Modi
28 Jun, 2023

Calling out Modi

THE quality of the world’s biggest democracy is highly suspect, considering it is led by a ‘predator of press...
Music matters
28 Jun, 2023

Music matters

OVER the years, crimes of stealing melodies have created dissonance in our music industry. Unchained, supported by...
Checkmate?
Updated 27 Jun, 2023

Checkmate?

DG ISPR seemed to make it clear that his institution believes it is time to make the civilian perpetrators pay.
Politicians in Dubai
27 Jun, 2023

Politicians in Dubai

THE leaders of two major government parties are expected to spend Eid in Dubai — a development being framed as a...
Mission monsoon
27 Jun, 2023

Mission monsoon

IF the hazards were not so conspicuous, monsoon ecstasy would still be familiar to us. Instead, the season is...