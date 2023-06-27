PM asks authorities to be on toes amid urban flooding threat

ISLAMABAD: With a heavy pre-monsoon spell expected to submerge low-lying urban areas across Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the provincial and district authorities to remain alert in light of the rain, which is likely to last till June 30.

Separately, the Pakistan Meteorological Department warned that heavy rainfall may lead to urban flooding in low-lying areas of Rawalpindi, Lahore, Peshawar, Islamabad, and Gujranwala on June 26-27 while the spell could also trigger landslides in Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir, hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Many areas of Lahore were inundated on Sunday night after rain lashed the provincial capital, prompting the premier to intervene. He asked the authorities to immediately drain rainwater from the low-lying areas.

According to the PM Office, Mr Sharif also directed the relevant authorities to remain alert in the situation arising out of the current spell. “No leniency should be shown in addressing the public issues and grievances, the PM added.

Landslides, flooding in cities predicted as pre-monsoon rain sweeps across the country till June 30

The authorities were tasked to continuously monitor the situ­a­tion with prompt measures in place, the statement said, adding that the prime minister stressed that considering the situation, alternate routes should be timely identified for smooth vehicular traffic.

Similarly, the prime minister also directed authorities to adopt safety measures in other parts of the country during the rain spells and called upon the provincial and district administrations to “save people from any trouble”.

Flooding and landslides

Meanwhile, Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman urged authorities and citizens to be cautious as she warned of possible flooding and landslides due to pre-monsoon rains across the country expected to last till June 30. In a tweet, Senator Rehman said, “Pre-monsoon rains are forecast across the country from today to June 30, due to which the current heatwave is likely to subside.”

“Between June 25-30, str­ong winds, thunder and heavy rain are expected in various cities of Punjab, including Isla­mabad and Rawalpindi, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” the climate change minister said. The minister went on to add, “Under the influence of this system, windstorms, thunder and heavy rain are likely to occur in various cities of Balochistan, south Punjab, and Sindh between June 26-29.”

Ms Rehman warned the public that in the case of hea­vy rains, “there is a fear of urban flooding in urban areas” while floods and landslides can occur in mountainous areas. “Citizens are req­uested to stay away from vulnerable infrastructure, electricity poles, streams and nullahs during strong winds and rains to avoid any untoward incident,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority also called for precautions to be taken by citizens keeping in view the risk of a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in mountainous regions due to the melting of glaciers amid the heatwave.

In its advisory, the Pakistan Meteorological Department warned, “Heavy rain may cause flash flooding in hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and adjoining areas of north-east Balochistan on June 27.”

“Rain/wind-thundershower with isolated heavy falls are also expected in Barkhan, Loralai, Sibi, Naseerabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Ziarat, Musakhel, Dera Ismail Khan, Karak, Waziristan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Mul­tan, Bha­kkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Baha­walpur, Bahawal­nagar, Sahi­wal, Pakpattan and Okara from June 26-29,” the PMD said.

Published in Dawn, June 27th, 2023