Police denied physical remand of Khadija Shah

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Monday denied the Gulberg police physical remand of fashion designer Khadija Shah, a granddaughter of former army chief Asif Nawaz Janjua, in the Askari Tower attack case.

The police produced the fashion designer before the court and sought her 12-day physical remand for investigation and photogrammetric test.

A lawyer on behalf of the woman opposed the remand and said the police implicated her in the tower attack case with mala fide intention.

He said Ms Shah had surrendered to the police when she came to know that she had been booked in the Jinnah House attack case.

He said the police wanted to keep the woman behind bars as arguments on her bail petition in the Jinnah House attack case were in final stage.

After hearing both sides, Judge Abher Gul Khan turned down the police request for the physical remand and sent Ms Shah back to jail on judicial remand.

Separately, ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar on Monday adjourned for more arguments the bail petitions of Khadija Shah and seven other PTI women workers in the Jinnah House attack case.

Other women suspects include former MNA Alia Hamza, Sanam Javed and Tayyaba Abmreen Raja.

The judge would resume hearing on Tuesday (today).

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case of the attack on Jinnah House, which also serves as the residence of Lahore`s corps commander, following the property`s vandalisation during the May 9 riots involving PTI leaders and workers.

Published in Dawn, June 20th, 2023