DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 17, 2023

Carbon credits auction for Pakistan oversubscribed

Reuters Published June 17, 2023 Updated June 17, 2023 05:35am
<p>Delegates attend the voluntary auction of carbon credits, with projects in Kenya, Rwanda, Egypt and South Africa, at the auction in Nairobi, Kenya June 14, 2023. — Reuters</p>

Delegates attend the voluntary auction of carbon credits, with projects in Kenya, Rwanda, Egypt and South Africa, at the auction in Nairobi, Kenya June 14, 2023. — Reuters

SINGAPORE: The demand for carbon-removal credits generated by a Pakistan mangrove restoration project and issued in 2020 exceeded the available supply by more than 50 per cent, the Singapore-based carbon exchange Climate Impact X (CIX) said on Friday.

Carbon credits can be generated through schemes such as planting trees or protecting forests that could be destroyed to make way for development projects in the absence of any financial incentives to preserve them.

CIX, a joint venture of DBS, Standard Chartered, Singapore Exchange (SGX Group) and Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings, said it had auctioned 50,000 tonnes of credits from the Delta Blue Carbon project at $29.72 per tonne.

Blue carbon refers to that stored in the ocean and coastal ecosystems.

The exchange said more than 60pc of successful bid volumes were priced at over $30 a tonne, with some bid prices as high as $50 a tonne. However, all the credits were sold at $29.72 a tonne.

A previous auction of credits from the same project issued in 2021 attained $27.80 a ton last year.

Many polluting companies seek to use carbon offsets to compensate for pollution from their operations. But critics say offsets allow greenhouse gas emitters to continue polluting and do not materially contribute to reducing emissions.

Published in Dawn, June 17th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

LSM contraction
17 Jun, 2023

LSM contraction

THE new data on large industry output reinforces the impression that the government might have ‘pressured’ the...
Karachi’s new mayor
Updated 17 Jun, 2023

Karachi’s new mayor

Should the PPP fail to uplift the metropolis, Bilawal House will have to answer to the people.
In a nut-Shell
Updated 17 Jun, 2023

In a nut-Shell

Pakistan must do all it can to convince foreign individuals and firms who have taken a stake in its future to remain invested in the country.
Budget concerns
Updated 16 Jun, 2023

Budget concerns

The criticism wasn’t unexpected as most financial analysts had ruled out the Fund’s approval of the expansionary budget.
Skewed lens
16 Jun, 2023

Skewed lens

GENDER bias appears to be baked into the very DNA of humankind, trapped in amber by cultural norms and historical...
Fear tactics
16 Jun, 2023

Fear tactics

THE manner in which certain political commentators active on social media have been targeted in recent days is...