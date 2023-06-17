12 LPG tankers stuck at Torkham cleared

KHYBER: Twelve stranded tankers carrying imported Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) were cleared from customs process at Torkham late Friday evening and allowed to proceed to Peshawar.

Customs clearing agent Mujeebullah Shinwari told Dawn that the clearance process was completed in the evening after acquiring permission from the Collectorate of Customs in Peshawar on Thursday.

An exhausted Mr Shinwari said that they had to arrange Afghan drivers for the stranded tankers after obtaining permission from the Torkham customs authorities.

Pakistani authorities had imposed a ban on Afghan drivers to take their vehicles to Pakistan, but a one-time special permission was granted to the Afghan drivers on Friday evening.

Mr Shinwari said that Tatara Enterprises Pvt Ltd would arrange the Electronic Import Form (EIF) for all 16 tankers that arrived from Central Asian States via the Torkham border within three weeks.

Four of the tankers, which had arrived on the Afghan side of the border approximately three weeks ago, were cleared from the customs process on Tuesday.

Published in Dawn, June 17th, 2023