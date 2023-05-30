DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 30, 2023

Debit cards hold lion’s share in payment system

Shahid Iqbal Published May 30, 2023 Updated May 30, 2023 10:26am

KARACHI: Credit cards have failed to gain currency in Pakistan as they hold a meagre 4 per cent share in the overall card payment system due to the high-interest rates banks charge to users, mainly dominated by males.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), in its third quarterly (January-March) review of Payment Systems released on Monday, stated with 37.1 million debit cards are accounting for 76.7pc of the overall cards in circulation in Pakistan followed by 9.2m Social Welfare (19.1pc), 1.9m credit cards (4pc) and 0.2pc prepaid cards.

However, the quarterly report showed that the volume of overall e-banking transactions increased by 4.3pc while the value surged by 11.2pc.

The report further said that as per the data reported by banks and MFBs, around 81pc of all debit card holders are male, 19.2pc female and less than 0.1pc fall under different categories.

Overall e-banking transactions grow 4.3pc, says SBP report

“Similar trend was noted in pre-paid and credit cards where a majority of the card holders are male,” said the SBP.

However, in the social welfare cards segment, 69pc are female and 31pc are male, it added.

Payment systems instruments adoption and acceptance of digital instruments have been increasing steadily, said the report.

As of quarter-end, total payment cards issued in Pakistan stood at 48.4m of which, 46m are issued by banks and MFBs while the remaining 2.4mon are issued by EMIs (Electronic Money Institutions).

The report said there is an increasing trend in overall large-value settlements (LVS) and retail transactions by both volume and value indicating a healthy payments ecosystem.

During the quarter Q3FY23, the number of LVS processed through the Pakistan Real-time Interbank Settlement Mechanism (PRISM) grew by 4.6pc with value increasing by 13.9pc reaching Rs171.5 trillion. Around 64pc of all PRISM transactions pertain to government securities and 32pc to customers and 3rd party funds transfers.

In addition to this, e-banking transactions also witnessed growth during the current quarter. A total of 535m e-banking transactions were processed by banks and MFB with a value of Rs44.3tr showing a growth of 3.9pc by volume and 4.1pc by value.

Mobile phone and internet banking increased by 9.9pc and 19.1pc, respectively, during the quarter. Although the volume of e-commerce transactions declined, however, its value increased by 7.1pc.

“Paper-based transactions volume in Q2FY23 was 95.5m, which has now decreased to 94.3m by the end of Q3FY23. During the same period, the value of transactions has increased by 3pc reaching Rs56.8tr,” said the report.

Published in Dawn, May 30th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Judicial quarrels
Updated 30 May, 2023

Judicial quarrels

Those at the very top of the judiciary must realise that their space and power are being encroached upon while they quarrel.
Erdogan’s victory
30 May, 2023

Erdogan’s victory

THOUGH he managed to win the presidential run-off by a whisker, Recep Tayyip Erdogan will stay in Turkiye’s ...
Trees in the shade?
30 May, 2023

Trees in the shade?

FOR years, successive tree plantation policies have come up short. Nevertheless, the latest effort to go green comes...
A steep price
Updated 29 May, 2023

A steep price

The situation has come to a point where any step taken to stabilise the economy actually exacerbates the crisis.
Colonial reminders
29 May, 2023

Colonial reminders

ON the face of it, the UK’s Conservative cabinet is amongst its most diverse ever, with persons of colour in top...
Killing spree
29 May, 2023

Killing spree

IT’s a symptom of a society’s morbid soul when the living are tortured and murdered with impunity. On Friday,...