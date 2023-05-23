Karachi to have air taxi service next month

RAWALPINDI: A priva­­te company plans to introduce the country’s first air taxi service in Karachi next month, the firm’s chief executive officer (CEO) said after signing an agreement with a foreign investor on Sunday.

According to Imran Aslam, the CEO of Sky Wings, people will be able to book the taxi through a mobile app.

“The fare for the air taxi will be much below than what is charged by operators of chartered planes,” Mr Aslam said.

Chartered services charge at least Rs 2.5 million to fly passengers from Karachi to other cities in Sindh and Balochistan, he added.

Sky Wings would initially use eight aircraft of different seating capacities and more would be added later, the CEO said.

He expressed the hope that the service would promote tourism in the country.

“It’s going to be successful and I hope that many people will join us in this endeavour as many planes in Pakistan remain underutilised,” the CEO said.

Sky Wings is already operating an air ambulance and a flight to Mohenjo-daro.

It’s also conducting flight training programmes, Mr Aslam added.

Published in Dawn, May 23rd, 2023