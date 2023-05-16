DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 16, 2023

PHC chief justice advocates increase in high court strength, judges’ elevation to SC

Our Correspondent Published May 16, 2023 Updated May 16, 2023 11:21am

ABBOTTABAD: Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Mussarat Hilali on Monday advocated an increase in the high court’s strength and elevation of its judges to the Supreme Court.

Addressing an Eid Milan reception hosted by the Abbottabad District Bar Association for her here, Justice Hilali, the first regular woman CJ of the Peshawar High Court, said the population of KP was almost the same as Sindh’s but KP had fewer judges in both high and apex courts.

“The number of judges in the PHC and Supreme Court should be increased,” she said, urging the Pakistan Bar Council to play its role for it.

The CJ said she won’t stand corruption in courts and if a lower court naib qasid was found to be involved in corruption, action would be taken against the relevant district and sessions judge.

Attends Abbottabad bar’s Eid Milan reception

She urged lawyers to suggest ways to improve the judicial system to restore people’s confidence in it.

Justice Hilali said the judiciary was the protector of the Constitution, the rule of law and the supremacy of democracy in the country and would continue performing that duty with zeal.

She also said family courts should encourage couples to sort out differences to save families from disintegration and should treat such cases as special ones.

The CJ said judicial officials should come to work in “uniform” and spend time in courtrooms instead of retiring rooms except for tea break, and shouldn’t put lawyers and litigants on wait for hearing into their cases.

She said as the CJ, she would ensure speedy action on the matters being heard by family courts and cases of under-trial prisoners, and an appropriate increase in the strength of the lower judiciary in the province, especially in light of the merger of the tribal region.

Justice Hilali also said she would ensure better working conditions for courts as well as jail reforms.

She said districts had judges in sufficient numbers but there was a shortage of additional sessions judges and family court judges.

The CJ voiced displeasure at an increase in the number of under-trial prisoners and asked the inspector-general to sort out the matter on a priority basis.

Justice Abdul Shakoor of the PHC, who was also in attendance, said the Abbottabad bar, which was his parent bar, had produced great lawyers and judges in its 104 years long history who would always be remembered for their judgements and human character.

He said he learned a lot from his seniors in the bar and young lawyers should follow in their footsteps.

In the welcome address, president of the District Bar Association Sardar Basharat said the Sindh High Court had 35 judges but the PHC’s strength was almost half of it though both provinces had almost the same size of population.

“There is a need for increasing the strength of the Peshawar High Court and KP’s representation of the Supreme Court,” he said.

Earlier, the CJ inaugurated the biometric attendance system at the district bar room.

Published in Dawn, May 16th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Deadlock
Updated 16 May, 2023

Deadlock

IT was a strange sight to behold. Islamabad’s Red Zone, one of the most sensitive and jealously guarded areas of...
Census concludes
16 May, 2023

Census concludes

WITH the seventh census wrapping up yesterday, officials have released the provisional population figures tallied...
The highest mountain
16 May, 2023

The highest mountain

THREE Pakistani mountaineers raised the national flag at the highest point in the world over the weekend, with the...
Declining remittances
Updated 15 May, 2023

Declining remittances

Every dollar saved is worth the effort because the foreign exchange crunch is pulling the economy apart.
The long Nakba
15 May, 2023

The long Nakba

THIS year, Israel celebrates 75 years as a nation state. But for the Palestinian people, there is little to ...
Dacoits on the rampage
15 May, 2023

Dacoits on the rampage

A REPORT in this newspaper recently laid bare the entrenched network and criminal activities of dacoits in Sindh’s...