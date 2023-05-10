DAWN.COM Logo

PTI govt embezzled Peshawar uplift funds: governor

APP Published May 10, 2023 Updated May 10, 2023 07:00am

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakthunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali on Tuesday accused the previous PTI government of corruption in utilisation of Rs5 billion funds meant for beautification of the Peshawar city.

He stated this while addressing a function at the City District Government College for Women here, according to an official statement.

Caretaker ministers Sawal Nazir Advocate, Salma Begum, Peshawar mayor Zubair Ali and administrative secretaries of education, local government, finance and social welfare departments were also present.

The faculty members and girl students warmly received the governor upon his arrival at the college.

Mr Ali said he came to the college to know about the problems of students and faculty. He said every possible effort would be made for resolution of these problems.

The governor announced provision of buses for the college.

Meanwhile, the governor also visited the Girls College Shahi Bagh and announced five buses for it.

He was warmly received by the faculty members and students there.

Peshawar mayor Zubair Ali and the college principal highlighted the educational achievements and problems of the college.

The mayor announced five water coolers for the college.

The governor invited girl students to visit the Governor’s House.

Published in Dawn, May 10th, 2023

