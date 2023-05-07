DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 07, 2023

Lahore shooting claims life of Sikh community member

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 7, 2023 Updated May 7, 2023 07:09am

LAHORE: A person belonging to the Sikh community was killed by unknown assailants in a drive-by shooting in Lahore’s Nawab Town neighbourhood on Saturday, police said.

The man, identified as Paramjit Singh Panjwar, 50, was shot by gunmen riding a motorcycle. When the attack happened, he was on a morning walk at around 6:30am, accompanied by his bodyguard near his residence in the Sunflower Housing Society, police said.

Mr Panjwar received a fatal gunshot to the head, a police official said. The bodyguard was also wounded in the attack and shifted to a local hospital, where his condition was said to be critical. The assailants fled the scene after the attack.

An official said police rushed to the site and cordoned off the area to collect evidence. The police also issued a high alert to intensify patrolling and snap-checking to round up the suspects.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The police official said it would be premature to say anything about the motive behind Mr Panjwar’s killing and teams were working on all possible leads.

He refused to comment on reports that one of the shooters was also injured in the crossfire.

Mr Panjwar’s body was shifted to the city morgue for autopsy and police experts were trying to get access to CCTV footage of the crime scene to get more details about the suspects.

Published in Dawn, May 7th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Goa takeaways
Updated 07 May, 2023

Goa takeaways

It appeared as if Jaishankar was speaking as the spokesman for the BJP instead of the Indian government
Revisiting land use
07 May, 2023

Revisiting land use

ONE major factor contributing to urban decay and mismanagement of Pakistan’s cities is the fact that multiple...
Babar’s feat
07 May, 2023

Babar’s feat

ONCE the dust had settled on a lopsided contest — Pakistan having romped past New Zealand to go to the top of the...
New IMF hurdle
Updated 06 May, 2023

New IMF hurdle

Every time the elusive IMF deal seems within reach, a new hurdle crops up.
Kurram bloodshed
06 May, 2023

Kurram bloodshed

THE Kurram tribal district of KP has witnessed far too many incidents of vicious bloodletting over the years. In ...
Shifting blame
06 May, 2023

Shifting blame

AS Pakistan sees a resurgence of terrorism, with deadly attacks on law-enforcement personnel taking place ...