Islamabad police summon Imran to JIT on May 10, 11 in 4 cases relating to Judicial Complex and IHC unrest

The Islamabad Police have summoned PTI Chairman Imran Khan to the city’s Police Lines Headquarters on May 10 and 11 to record his statement in four terror cases pertaining to unrest outside the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) and the Islamabad High Court (IHC), it emerged on Saturday.

According to the notices issued on Friday, the Islamabad police have summoned Imran on May 10 at 2pm in two cases whereas, in two other cases, he has been summoned on May 11 at 2pm as well. The notices warn of an appropriate legal action to be taken in case Imran fails to appear.

Following Imran’s appearance at the Federal Judicial Complex on February 28, two terror cases were filed at Islamabad’s Ramna police station, one stating that Imran had led a mob to the FJC and the other alleging the same regarding the IHC.

Separately, following the PTI chief’s appearance at the FJC on March 18 — when the police and PTI workers had clashed — Imran was booked in two more terror cases by the Counter-Terrorism Department’s police station and Golra police station for allegedly attacking police and causing unrest outside the court.

Subsequently, on March 23, a joint investigation team (JIT) had been formed for carrying out a “quick” probe into terrorism cases registered against the PTI chief and other “miscreants” relating to the above incidents.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had said the JIT had been tasked to complete the investigation into all the cases and submit a charge sheet before the courts within 14 days.

He had further said Additional Inspector General of Special Branch (Punjab) Zulfiqar Hameed was to head the JIT. Islamabad Police’s deputy inspector general (headquarters) and one official — not below grade 18 — each from the Inter-Services Intelligence, MIilitary Intelligence, and the Intelligence Bureau were its members, he had noted.

On April 20, the Lahore High Court observed that the investigation could not be suspended, however, the proceedings of the JIT would be subject to the decision on the PTI’s petitions challenging the JIT — on which a verdict was reserved on Friday.

During the hearing, Punjab Additional Advocate General Ghulam Sarwar Nehang had said the JIT formed by the government in at least ten cases against the PTI leadership and workers could not be barred from doing its job.

The former premier has also been summoned by the IHC before his 10-day protective bail in seven cases — granted on May 4 — expires.