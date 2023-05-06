EU willing to set up training institute, ski resort in Kaghan: official

MANSEHRA: The Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) head on Friday said a European Union delegation had agreed to a request of the uplift body for financial assistance to execute five major projects to promote tourism in the scenic valley.

“We have floated five projects before a joint delegation of European Union and Austrian embassy in Islamabad and sought their financial assistance or grants for their execution,” Aimal Zaman Khan, the KDA chairman, told a presser here.

He said KDA’s officials led by him met with a joint delegation of EU and Austrian embassy and sought their support in promoting the hospitality industry in the valley.

“This meeting, which was held at the invitation of Austrian ambassador in Pakistan, Ms Andrea Wicke, discussed modalities and areas of interest to jointly work for uplift of the local community’s living standard while opening the local hospitality industry for foreign visitors,” Mr Khan said.

Says installing mega turbines at Kunhar River to generate power also discussed with EU delegation

He said the EU delegation, which was currently visiting Pakistan, and the Austrian ambassador showed their willingness to extend financial assistance in establishing a training institute to equip local hoteliers and human resources in the hospitality field.

“They also took keen interest in producing the electricity for the business community of Naran through installing mega turbines at Kunhar River or local streams,” Mr Khan said.

He said the foreign delegation also showed interest in projects of establishing a skiing resort and installation of a cable car-cum-chairlift in Kaghan valley.

He said KDA also wanted to link the scenic Spat valley of Upper Kohistan with Kaghan valley through a road in Soach area, and also placed that proposal before the delegation.

SHOT DEAD: A man was shot dead at his watermill in Darband area here on Friday.

Mohammad Khursheed was working at his watermill when unidentified assailants showed up there and opened indiscriminate fire, leaving him seriously injured. He was rushed to a nearby health facility where doctors pronounced him dead.

The body was handed over to the family after doctors accomplished the medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, eleven members of a family, including women and children, fell unconscious after eating meal in Jander Banda area.

Rescue 1122 ambulances rushed a man, his wife, daughter and eight sons, to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital as their condition deteriorated after having a meal.

The doctors washed the stomachs of all of them, and their condition was now out of danger.

Police after lodging FIR started an investigation to ascertain the exact cause behind the incident, as a relative had dispatched them the meal.

Published in Dawn, May 6th, 2023