Biden warns of sanctions on Sudan as latest truce unravels

KHARTOUM: US President Joe Biden on Thursday threatened to impose new sanctions over Sudan’s conflict, saying the fighting “must end”, as gunfire and explosions rocked Khartoum for a 20th straight day.

Hundreds of people have been killed in Sudan since the fighting between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan’s forces and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo’s Rapid Support Forces began on April 15 over a dispute on the planned integration of the RSF into the regular army.

As the latest ceasefire expired at midnight, the army said it was ready to abide by a new seven-day truce, but there was no word from its foes in the paramilitary RSF.

Biden signed an executive order on Thursday that broadens authority to impose sanctions on those responsible for the violence, although it does not name potential targets.

UN preparing for outflow of 860,000 people from war-torn country

The US leader said in a statement that those facing the sanctions were “individuals responsible for threatening the peace, security, and stability of Sudan; undermining Sudan’s democratic transition; using violence against civilians; or committing serious human rights abuses”.

“The violence taking place in Sudan is a tragedy — and it is a betrayal of the Sudanese people’s clear demand for civilian government and a transition to democracy. It must end,” he said.

Within hours of the latest supposed ceasefire taking effect, witnesses in Khartoum reported loud explosions and exchanges of fire on the streets around dawn and clashes during the day in the city of five million people.

The foreign ministry later accused the RSF of attacking the Indian embassy in Khartoum, the latest in a spate of such incidents which the diplomatic mission did not immediately confirm. The fighting has killed about 700 people so far across Sudan, most of them in Khartoum and Darfur, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project.

‘Peace at stake’

The UN refugee agency said it was preparing for an outflow of 860,000 people from the north African country, adding $445 million would be needed to support them just through October.

“The needs are vast, and the challenges are numerous. If the crisis continues, peace and stability across the region could be at stake,” said Raouf Mazou, the UNHCR’s assistant chief of operations.

More than 100,000 people have already fled Sudan since the fighting erupted.

On the day the fighting began, Burhan and Daglo had been due to meet with international mediators to discuss the RSF’s integration into the army — a key condition for the transition to democratic rule. Instead, Khartoum awoke to the sound of gunfire ringing through the streets.

The UN’s top humanitarian official, Martin Griffiths, on Wednesday visited Sudan to try to negotiate safe passage for aid and aid workers, after six trucks laden with food supplies from the World Food Programme were looted on their way to the war-torn western region of Darfur.

Published in Dawn, May 5th, 2023