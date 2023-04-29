KP Govt notifies transfer and posting of 20 officers

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Friday notified transfer and posting of 20 officers including several secretaries and directors general.

A notification issued by the establishment department stated that secretary establishment department Zulfiqar Ali Shah has been transferred and posted secretary energy and power department. Similarly, secretary transport department Humayun Khan has also been transferred and directed to report to the establishment department and relieved to attend the National Management Course.

Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah, awaiting posting at the establishment department, has posted as director general Provincial Services Academy. Dildar Mohammad, director general prosecution, has been transferred and directed to report to the establishment department while Mian Mohammad, awaiting posting at the establishment department, has been posted as DG prosecution.

Saad Sikandar Khan, director general law, has been directed to report to the establishment department while Mohammad Idress Khan, awaiting posting at the establishment department, has been posted as director general law. Amer Latif, who was awaiting posting at the establishment department, has been posted as member I at the Board of Revenue. Similarly, Khalid Ilyas, also awaiting posting at the establishment department, has been posted as director general Pakistan Forest Institute.

Information dept employees to go on strike against ‘unjust’ appointment of bureaucrat as DG

Barkatullah, special secretary elementary and secondary education department, has been transferred and posted as director industries, while Adeel Shah, awaiting posting at the establishment department, has been posted as member-III, Board of Revenue.

Arshad Khan Afridi, director general provincial ombudsperson secretariat, has been transferred and posted as managing director KP Urban Mobility Authority. Similarly, Zafarul Islam, director general excise and taxation department, has been transferred and directed to report to the establishment department.

Akmal Khan, additional secretary planning and development department, has been transferred and posted as director general excise and taxation.

Mohammad Usman, director general, local government department, has been transferred and posted as inspector general of prisons, while Iftikhar Alam, managing director Small Industries Development Board, has been transferred and posted as director general local government department.

Fazal Hussain, secretary-II Board of Revenue, has been transferred and posted as director general information and public relations department, while Suhail Khan, awaiting posting at the establishment department, has been transferred and posted as director general monitoring and evaluation.

Mohammad Ayaz, director operations Rescue 1122, has been transferred and posted as DG Rescue 1122 Academy, while Ghulam Saeed, secretary III Board of Revenue, has been transferred and posted as director general provincial ombudsperson secretariat.

Meanwhile, information department employees announced a strike against what they called ‘unjust’ appointment of a bureaucrat as director general information and public relations.

“This is completely unjust. When we have a senior most officer at the directorate, there is no need to appoint someone else to run the directorate,” an assistant director information told Dawn, adding that “the department will remain on strike until and unless the order was withdrawn”.

Moreover, members Peshawar Press Club also protested against the appointment and boycotted a news conference of the caretaker minister for information Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel on Friday.

“This [the appointment] is unconstitutional since this is beyond the mandate of the caretaker government,” senior journalist Shamim Shahid told the caretaker minister before the minister could start the press conference.

Mr Shahid also warned that the journalist community would not cover the caretaker government in general and the caretaker minister for information in particular until the appointment order of the new director general information and public relations was withdrawn.

Published in Dawn, April 29th, 2023