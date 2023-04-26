DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 26, 2023

Oil dips $2 on economic uncertainty

Agencies Published April 26, 2023 Updated April 26, 2023 06:39am

HOUSTON: Oil dropped by $2 a barrel on Tuesday after two sessions of gains as jitters about the global economic outlook and a firmer dollar countered optimism about demand in China and expectations of a drop in US crude inventories.

Brent crude fell by $1.93, or 2.4 per cent, to $80.80 a barrel by 11:30 a.m. ET (1530 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped $1.73 to $77.02. On Monday, both contracts rose by more than 1pc.

A survey on showed US consumer confidence fell to a nine-month low in April, feeding worries about a recession the day after regional lender First Republic reported a more than $100 billion flight in deposits, stoking fears of a potential banking crisis.

The dollar rose on deepening worries about corporate earnings and the global economy. A stronger dollar pressures oil demand by making the commodity more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

“A recovering dollar is weighing on sentiment,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM. “I suspect that upcoming macro releases concerning U.S. house prices and consumer confidence are also keeping buyers on the sidelines.” Investors remain wary that possible interest rate hikes by inflation-fighting central banks could slow economic growth and dent energy demand in the United States, Britain and the European Union.

The US Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank are all expected to raise rates at their coming meetings. The Fed meets over May 2-3.

Also worrying markets were weak refining margins globally that could force refiners to curb oil buying.

Dollar up, stocks fall

The dollar was largely higher on Tuesday as Joe Biden confirmed his bid to run for re-election as US president next year.

The announcement comes with the US economy still battered by high inflation and interest-rate rises, triggering concerns of a possible recession.

Worries that the global economy could enter a downturn this year continued to weigh heavily on stock markets Tuesday.

“Equity markets are slightly under pressure on Tuesday following a wide array of earnings releases and as investors eye further US data later in the week,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA trading platform.

Wall Street fell, with the Dow shedding 0.4 per cent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropping 1pc ahead of a flurry of tech firm results.

Asian markets ended mostly lower, with Hong Kong falling sharply on the back of major losses in Chinese firms, as a lack of clear direction ahead of key announcements this week presented a challenge for global investors.

It was the third straight day of losses on the Hang Seng Index, with Alibaba Group Holdings down more than three percent, internet giant Baidu down nearly four and pharmaceutical maker Wuxi Biologics dropping almost seven.

Published in Dawn, April 26th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Digital fraud
Updated 26 Apr, 2023

Digital fraud

FIA needs to proactively go after crooks indulging in online banking fraud.
Needless tragedy
Updated 26 Apr, 2023

Needless tragedy

It is more tragic that so many people lost their lives or sustained injuries in an entirely preventable disaster.
New Zealand’s turnaround
26 Apr, 2023

New Zealand’s turnaround

PAKISTAN seemed to have the game and the series in the bag; the odds were firmly stacked in their favour with New...
Leaks again
25 Apr, 2023

Leaks again

The new instalment of the ongoing ‘audio leaks’ saga shows just how deep the rot is.
Burden of SOEs
25 Apr, 2023

Burden of SOEs

A NEW World Bank report listing Pakistan’s state-owned entities as the worst in South Asia must have come as a...
Sudanese conflict
25 Apr, 2023

Sudanese conflict

SUDAN’S two top generals are locked in a vicious power struggle that threatens to push the African nation into the...