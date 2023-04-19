Talha Mahmood given portfolio of religious affairs

ISLAMABAD: JUI-F’s Senator Talha Mahmood has been given the additional charge of Religious Affairs minister, the post that fell vacant following the death of Mufti Abdul Shakoor in a car crash.

Mr Mahmood, who is currently serving as Sta­tes and Frontier Regions minister, took charge on Tuesday after his appointment was notified by the prime minister’s office.

In his initial meeting with the ministry officials, Mr Mahmood offered prayers for his predecessor and issued directives to ensure the best possible facilities for Haj pilgrims.

Later, Mr Mahmood held a meeting with Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said al-Malki. The two discussed the expansion of the “Road to Makkah” project to other cities to facilitate maximum Haj pilgrims.

He told the Saudi envoy that a designated airport terminal would be handed over to Saudi officials for the project on April 25.

Published in Dawn, April 19th, 2023