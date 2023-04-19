DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 19, 2023

Talha Mahmood given portfolio of religious affairs

Kalbe Ali Published April 19, 2023 Updated April 19, 2023 09:33am

ISLAMABAD: JUI-F’s Senator Talha Mahmood has been given the additional charge of Religious Affairs minister, the post that fell vacant following the death of Mufti Abdul Shakoor in a car crash.

Mr Mahmood, who is currently serving as Sta­tes and Frontier Regions minister, took charge on Tuesday after his appointment was notified by the prime minister’s office.

In his initial meeting with the ministry officials, Mr Mahmood offered prayers for his predecessor and issued directives to ensure the best possible facilities for Haj pilgrims.

Later, Mr Mahmood held a meeting with Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said al-Malki. The two discussed the expansion of the “Road to Makkah” project to other cities to facilitate maximum Haj pilgrims.

He told the Saudi envoy that a designated airport terminal would be handed over to Saudi officials for the project on April 25.

Published in Dawn, April 19th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fury of the mob
Updated 19 Apr, 2023

Fury of the mob

An allegation of blasphemy is all it takes in today's Pakistan to destroy lives, uproot families or entire communities.
LSM decline
19 Apr, 2023

LSM decline

NEW large-scale manufacturing data, published by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, shows that, in keeping with the...
Malnourished children
19 Apr, 2023

Malnourished children

ALTHOUGH the waters of 2022’s devastating floods have receded, the long-term impacts of the climate event continue...
Still no funds
Updated 18 Apr, 2023

Still no funds

Unless our politicians take and act on hard decisions, the world will no longer step in to rescue us.
Shifting ME sands
18 Apr, 2023

Shifting ME sands

RAPID geopolitical changes have been seen in the Middle East over the past few days with regard to the Syrian and...
Uniformed criminals
18 Apr, 2023

Uniformed criminals

RECENT news reports in local media have been a disturbing reminder of the depths our uniformed protectors fall to...