DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 18, 2023

Prayers for rain in Dhaka as temperatures soar

AFP Published April 18, 2023 Updated April 18, 2023 07:03am
PEOPLE pray for rains at an open field in Dhaka on Monday.—AFP
PEOPLE pray for rains at an open field in Dhaka on Monday.—AFP

DHAKA: Hundreds of Bangladeshis gathered on an open field in Dhaka on Monday to pray for rain after the metropolis of 20 million people recorded its hottest day in almost 60 years.

Police said more than 500 worshippers congregated on the Aftabnagar playing ground, where popular TV cleric Shaikh Ahmadullah led the prayers.

“They held the prayers for rains. They also held prayers for easing the temperature and protection from the heatwave,” local police chief Abul Kalam Azad said.

Bangladesh is at the forefront of climate change with frequent deadly floods and erratic rains.

The rains that usually fall in April and May have failed to materialise this year and the country has been gripped by unusually hot weather since April 4, Afroza Sultana from the meteorology department said.

On Sunday temperatures in Dhaka soared to 40.6 degrees Celsius, the highest since April 30, 1965, when the temperature hit 42 degrees Celsius, she said.

Sultana said temperatures would gradually decline in the coming days and rains were expected later this month.

Published in Dawn, April 18th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Still no funds
Updated 18 Apr, 2023

Still no funds

Unless our politicians take and act on hard decisions, the world will no longer step in to rescue us.
Shifting ME sands
18 Apr, 2023

Shifting ME sands

RAPID geopolitical changes have been seen in the Middle East over the past few days with regard to the Syrian and...
Uniformed criminals
18 Apr, 2023

Uniformed criminals

RECENT news reports in local media have been a disturbing reminder of the depths our uniformed protectors fall to...
Pulwama cover-up
Updated 17 Apr, 2023

Pulwama cover-up

A Machiavellian ploy to exploit a militant attack could have been the potential trigger for a nuclear exchange.
Large deficits
17 Apr, 2023

Large deficits

THE World Bank’s Pakistan Federal Public Expenditure Review puts the focus back on our persistently widening ...
Cigarette tax
17 Apr, 2023

Cigarette tax

A NETWORK of academics and researchers have recently indicated that Pakistan has one of the lowest rates of taxation...