PTI says party leader Ali Haider Zaidi ‘picked up’ by authorities in Karachi

PTI on Saturday said that its Sindh president Ali Haider Zaidi was “picked up” by the authorities from the party’s office in Karachi.

A video posted on PTI’s official Twitter account showed a man, thought to be Zaidi, being escorted into a white automobile by men in civvies surrounded by uniformed police personnel.

PTI leaders Haleem Adil Sheikh, Farrukh Habib and the party’s provincial media department confirmed the development.

However, no statement in this regard has been made by the Sindh government or the police so far.

According to the party’s provincial media department, Zaidi was arrested from the PTI Secretariat without a warrant.

“The police entered the party office without any warrant,” the party’s Sindh spokesperson said. “Zaidi was holding a meeting with district representatives [at the time].”

The spokesperson said the police and men in civvies moved Zaidi to an undisclosed location.

“The police personnel also confiscated some mobile phones from the party’s office,” he said, adding that the raid was “illegal”.

