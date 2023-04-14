DAWN.COM Logo

Robbers kill security guard in Karachi’s Bahria Town shootout

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published April 14, 2023 Updated April 14, 2023 10:15am

KARACHI: Armed robbers killed a private security guard and wounded another when they offered resistance at Bahria Town Karachi on Thursday morning, police said.

The Gadap City police said that an exchange of gunfire took place between the robbers and security guards deputed at Bahria Town. The bullets fired by the robbers hit security guards killing Iqrar Mukhtar, 28, and wounding Imtiaz Ali, 45.

Suspect Mohammed Ahmed also suffered bullet wound and was taken into custody along with his accomplice Azmatullah. The dead guard and wounded were shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, the police said.

Mob lynches suspect who shot citizen

Enraged people lynched a suspected robber after he shot at and wounded a citizen over resistance on Thursday morning.

The SITE-Superhighway police Industrial Area police said that armed muggers tried to loot Daniyal, 22, in Dhani Bux Brohi Goth off Superhighway. When he put up resistance they shot him and tried to escape. However, area people gathered there and got hold of a suspect while his accomplice managed to escape.

Four wounded over resistance

Four more citizens were shot at and wounded by armed robbers in different parts of the metropolis on Thursday, police said.

The Mauripur police said that Nasir, 30, and Amir, 18, were wounded by robbers. In Quaidabad, Hassan Khan, 27, was shot at. The Jackson police said criminals shot at 22-year-old Hamid.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2023

