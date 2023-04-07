Lawmakers come down hard on CDA, term it hub of corruption

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentarians on Thursday came down hard on Capital Development Authority (CDA), terming it a white elephant and hub of corruption, which has failed to provide relief to the citizens and lawmakers alike.

During the question hour in the National Assembly, lawmakers criticised the CDA for its failure in completion of construction work in the parliament lodges in the stipulated time and poor cleanliness arrangements. One MNA said the civic agency also failed to develop sector E-12, which was launched over three decades ago and where plots were purchased by people.

“Can I ask if the grandson in his life will be able to get the plot in E-12 which was procured by his grandfather three decades ago,” asked MNA Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto.

At the outset, MNA Shagufta Jumani raised the issue of poor maintenance of government buildings in Islamabad. To this, a number of other lawmakers raised their voice against the CDA.

Demand to outsource maintenance of parliament lodges referred to NA body

Taking part in the debate, MNA Sheikh Rohale Asghar said that instead of discussing other issues related to the CDA, the house first should look into the affairs of parliament lodges, where lawmakers are residing. He said that the CDA had failed to ensure proper cleanliness arrangements in the lodges. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Murtaza Javed Abbasi, who was responding the questions on behalf of the interior minister, acknowledged that there were several issues in the lodges. He said a new block, which was supposed to be completed in 2014 by CDA, could not be completed till date. Mr Abbasi said there is a need to outsource maintenance and operations of the lodges for better results.

He said the CDA is a white elephant and a mafia. Meanwhile, Education Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain said that the lodges were in a poor condition and government officials concerned did not bother to receive calls from lawmakers.MNA Tahira Aurangzeb took up the issue of two dysfunctional water filtration plants in sector G-8 and I-18. She was assured by Mr Abbasi said that both the plants would be made functional by Friday. Similarly, Shagufta Jumani said that there is also an issue of water shortage in the lodges.

Opposition leaders Raja Riaz and Mohammad Abubakar also raised their voice against the CDA. While MNA Aliya Kamran said there is also a need to look into the issue of air conditioners in the lodges, as apparently, old carpets had been purchased for it.

Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf referred the issue related to outsourcing the operation of the lodges to a sub-committee of the finance committee. He sent the issue of incomplete building of the lodges to the Privilege Committee of the house. It may be mentioned here that there is a group of CDA officers and officials who have been serving in the lodges and the PM Office for years. An official of the CDA said posting record of CDA officials should be kept in view as why a group of officers always wanted to be posted in the lodges.“This issue warrants a proper inquiry. I personally know several officers enjoying their posting at the lodges for long. They get themselves posted out for a break and then manage to get posted in the lodges again,” said the official.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2023