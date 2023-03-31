At least 9 dead in stampede at Karachi’s SITE area during Zakat distribution

At least nine people died in a stampede during distribution of Zakat among the families of a private company’s employees in Karachi’s Sindh Industrial and Trading Estate (SITE) area on Friday, according to officials.

Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed told Dawn.com that so far, nine bodies were brought to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital with seven females and two boys.

Keamari Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Fida Husain Janwari told Dawn.com that the FK Dyeing company had invited families of its employees for Zakat distribution at its premises at Siemens Chowrangi in SITE area.

He said “hundreds of women” had arrived and fearing a large crowd, the company staff closed its doors while inside arrangements were made inside for a queue. The SSP added that the local police was also not informed about it.

SSP Janwari said that several women fainted during the heat and stampede.

He said police contingents led by the SITE superintendent of police, deputy superintendent of police, station house officers and others rushed to the spot, detained some employees over alleged negligence and shifted women to different hospitals.

“So far, I can confirm the death of two women,” Janwari said.

The SSP said that three employees of the firm, including its manager and supervisor, were detained for not taking proper arrangements during the charity distribution. He said that reportedly the company’s owner was not present.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and summoned a report from Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon.

“The administration should be reported about any distribution of ration and welfare works. The report of the death of 11 people is very painful,” the chief minister said and expressed regret over the loss of life.

He gave orders to immediately move the injured to hospitals for treatment.

Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani said seven people were arrested so far.

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said the incident was a “practical example” of the country’s economic condition and criticised the government for its alleged indifference.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as qualified authorities and our staff reporters.