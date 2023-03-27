DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 27, 2023

Tom Latham returns to T20s to captain New Zealand against Pakistan

Reuters Published March 27, 2023 Updated March 27, 2023 01:30pm
NEW ZEALAND opener Tom Latham avoids being run out in the second Test against England at Seddon Park bin 2019. — Reuters
NEW ZEALAND opener Tom Latham avoids being run out in the second Test against England at Seddon Park bin 2019. — Reuters

Tom Latham will captain an inexperienced New Zealand team in next month’s home T20 series against Sri Lanka and the five-match series in Pakistan that follows, returning to the shortest format for the first time in nearly two years.

With Kane Williamson and Tim Southee playing in the Indian Premier League and unavailable, the wicketkeeper-batsman will return to the leadership role he held in Bangladesh in 2021.

“We saw against India earlier this season the power and range of shots that Tom possesses. His adaptability also means he can feature in a range of batting positions,” coach Mike Stead said.

“He led an inexperienced T20 squad to Bangladesh in 2021 and we were really impressed with his leadership of that group during a Covid bubble tour.”

Former South Africa under-19 skipper and top-order batsman Chad Bowes and seamer Henry Shipley, who made his one-day international debut in January, are in line to win their first T20 caps after being included in the squad for both series.

New Zealand play Sri Lanka in Auckland, Dunedin and Queenstown in the first week of April before three T20s against Pakistan in Lahore and another two in Rawalpindi from April 14-24.

Stead will skip the Pakistan T20s, leaving Shane Jurgensen to lead the team, but return to the helm for the subsequent five one-day matches against the hosts.

Squad: Tom Latham (captain), Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert (not Pakistan series), Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Will Young.

Pakistan series only: Dane Cleaver, Cole McConchie, Blair Tickner.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Crop concerns
27 Mar, 2023

Crop concerns

AFTER last year’s heatwave that caused wheat grains to shrink significantly, the ongoing wet spell in Punjab and...
Higher learning
Updated 27 Mar, 2023

Higher learning

It is unfortunate that universities in Pakistan — with a few honourable exceptions — are hardly delivering world-class graduates.
Nur Jehan’s suffering
27 Mar, 2023

Nur Jehan’s suffering

FOR years, she was a star attraction for children visiting the Karachi Zoo who delighted in taking rides on her ...
Dickensian misery
Updated 26 Mar, 2023

Dickensian misery

Analysts warn we can expect inflationary pressures to get progressively worse over the remainder of the month.
Dog-bite cases
26 Mar, 2023

Dog-bite cases

AWAY from the hurly-burly of politics, Pakistan’s considerable healthcare challenges cry out for attention. ...
Life-changing chatbot…
26 Mar, 2023

Life-changing chatbot…

THE arrival and impressive performance of the generative artificial intelligence chatbot, ChatGPT has left the world...