PTI lawyers to move court against KP governor

PESHAWAR: The lawyers associated with Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf have asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor to resign within 72 hours ‘for failing’ to give a date for holding elections in the province as per the decision of the Supreme Court.

The lawyers warned that they would move the court against the governor for violating a constitutional requirement.

Addressing a press conference at Peshawar Press Club on Thursday, the lawyers headed by Moazzam Butt said that the ruling parties were attempting to delay the general elections.

He said the Supreme Court’s order about holding of general elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was very clear, which said that in case of any delay the KP governor would have to face legal consequences.

The lawyer said that the Supreme Court had written in the judgment that the governor had violated the constitution.

He said the government should not play with the law of the land and fulfil its constitutional obligations by implementing the decision of the apex court.

“No one is above the law. We will continue our legal fight for the rule of law and upholding of the constitution in the country,” he vowed.

Referring to speeches of Pakistan Muslim League-N leaders including Maryam Nawaz and Maryam Aurangzeb, the lawyer said that every Pakistani knew about the negative attitude of Nawaz Sharif and his party with the courts.

He said the attacks on courts and use of derogatory language against judges by PML-N leaders were on record.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2023