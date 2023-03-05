Steps urged to improve access to reproductive healthcare

ISLAMABAD: There is a need for comprehensive and multi-faceted strategies to improve access to reproductive healthcare services for young mothers and their families.

The low social status of women and lack of family planning information and services contribute to the reproductive health challenges for women, especially adolescent mothers, a statement issued by the Population Council in connection with International Women’s Day, stated.

Youth, in particular, are at risk of experiencing poor reproductive health in Pakistan, which is associated with adverse consequences such as early childbearing and parenthood, pregnancy complications, and maternal death and disability.

Dr Ali Mir, Senior Director Programmes at the Population Council stressed the elimination of early marriages by utilising existing media and communication networks and encouraging journalists to play an active role in this regard.

He stated: “Reaching out to young couples with accurate, reliable and credible information on reproductive health, pre-marital counselling on family planning and greater investments in education and employment opportunities for young couples particularly young married women are very much needed.”

Senior communication officer at the Population Council Ikramul Ahad said that simultaneously expanding both modern contraceptive services and maternal care would not only maximise benefits to women but would also be an efficient use of funds.

“Currently, 397,000 young women (15-19) give birth in Pakistan, and more than half of them make fewer than the recommended four antenatal care visits, and 126,000 do not deliver in a health facility.

“The most common causes of maternal deaths among young mothers in Pakistan are hypertension followed by unsafe abortion,” he said.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2023