DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 04, 2023

Construction slowdown saps cement demand

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 4, 2023 Updated March 4, 2023 06:52am

KARACHI: A construction slowdown amid uncertain economic conditions reduced the demand for cement by nine per cent in February and 13.4pc in 8MFY23.

In February, total cement despatches stood at 4.040 million tonnes as against 4.348m tonnes, down by 7pc. Local sales were 3.590m tonnes compared to 3.943m tonnes in February 2022. However, exports increased by 11pc to 449,940 tonnes from 405,489 tonnes in February 2022.

During 8MFY23, total cement despatches (domestic and exports) were 29.81m tonnes, showing a drop of 16.65pc from 35.763m tonnes during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year. Domestic sales were 27.207m tonnes as against 31.416m tonnes. Exports were also 40.15pc less shrinking to 2.602m tonnes during the first eight months of the current fiscal year from 4.348m tonnes during 8MFY22.

A spokesman of the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Assoc­iation (APCMA) emphasised that the economic situation has deteriorated further posing serious operational problems.

“We need a timely supply of spare parts and consumable items to ensure the stable operation of our plants. We urge the government to come up with practically applicable and industry-friendly policies to enable the industry to come out of this difficult situation,” he added.

Sunny Kumar of Topline Securities said lower off takes in local cement despatches during the last eight months was on the back of rising construction cost and inflationary impact restricting the demand growth.

He said exports in 8MFY23 came down on the back of a global economic slowdown and unfavourable export pricing.

Capacity utilisation during February clocked in at 62pc with an 8MFY22 average of around 59pc, he added.

Published in Dawn, March 4th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Lasting harm
Updated 04 Mar, 2023

Lasting harm

The Sharifs must stop supporting Dar who is responsible for single-handedly ruining the future of millions of Pakistanis.
Wheat flour crisis
04 Mar, 2023

Wheat flour crisis

JUST when low- and middle-income Pakistani households are scrambling to adjust their lives to the constantly rising...
Campus violence
04 Mar, 2023

Campus violence

UNIVERSITIES are supposed to be islands of hope, where young people come to quench their thirst for knowledge, and...
Dangerous territory
03 Mar, 2023

Dangerous territory

Dar's overconfidence that he could secure enough financing from ‘friendly’ countries as a substitute for IMF dollars was misplaced.
Fresh head count
03 Mar, 2023

Fresh head count

THE Seventh Housing and Population Census physically got underway on Wednesday at a time when the nation faces...
Monsters amongst us
03 Mar, 2023

Monsters amongst us

ANOTHER crime of bestial violence against a child has taken place, this time in Karachi. On Wednesday, a ...