Aimal demands accountability of PTI leaders over ‘huge’ provincial debt

SWABI: Awami National Party provincial president Aimal Wali Khan claimed on Friday that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s total debt had swelled from Rs100 billion to Rs900bn during the 10-year rule of the PTI.

Addressing a public meeting here, he said the people who looted KP for 10 years should be made accountable. “Accountability of the corrupt leaders is a must before holding the elections in the country.”

The meeting was held to honour former MPA of Pakistan Peoples Party Sikandar Khan, who recently rejoined ANP.

Aimal Wali questioned where the Rs800bn were spent and demanded accountability of the PTI leaders.

He said the PTI government spent Rs500 million on the beautification of Peshawar, but then destroyed the city by building the BRT project, and should be made accountable for this “destruction”.

He declared that ANP’s utmost desire was the accountability of all corrupt leaders.

“Let someone prove even a single rupee corruption against any ANP leader,” he insisted.

He regretted that earlier political forces used to sit together and find solutions to problems faced by the country, but now the politicians were not ready to talk with each other.

CABLE STOLEN: Unidentified thieves cut and took away telephone cable from two different places on Thursday night, leaving the consumers high and dry, police officials said on Friday.

SHO Zaida police station Nazim Khan said Changaiz Khan, an assistant business manager of Pakistan Telecommunication Limited (PTCL), had got registered an FIR against unknown thieves for taking away cable near Zaida exchange.

He said the thieves would soon be traced.

Separately, unknown thieves stole PTCL cable near Safar Chowk on the Swabi-Topi Road.

Topi city police registered an FIR against thieves on the complaint of Akhtar Aziz, a business manager of PTCL.

Meanwhile, a resident, Safdar Khan, got registered an FIR with the Tordher police station against unknown thieves for taking away his motorcycle. Rehmanullah of Kalabat area got registered an FIR, complaining thieves picked up his motorcycle.

Published in Dawn, March 4th, 2023