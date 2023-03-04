DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 04, 2023

Aimal demands accountability of PTI leaders over ‘huge’ provincial debt

Our Correspondent’ Published March 4, 2023 Updated March 4, 2023 11:11am
<p>ANP leader Aimal Wali addresses party workers in Swabi on Friday. — Dawn</p>

ANP leader Aimal Wali addresses party workers in Swabi on Friday. — Dawn

SWABI: Awami National Party provincial president Aimal Wali Khan claimed on Friday that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s total debt had swelled from Rs100 billion to Rs900bn during the 10-year rule of the PTI.

Addressing a public meeting here, he said the people who looted KP for 10 years should be made accountable. “Accountability of the corrupt leaders is a must before holding the elections in the country.”

The meeting was held to honour former MPA of Pakistan Peoples Party Sikandar Khan, who recently rejoined ANP.

Aimal Wali questioned where the Rs800bn were spent and demanded accountability of the PTI leaders.

He said the PTI government spent Rs500 million on the beautification of Peshawar, but then destroyed the city by building the BRT project, and should be made accountable for this “destruction”.

He declared that ANP’s utmost desire was the accountability of all corrupt leaders.

“Let someone prove even a single rupee corruption against any ANP leader,” he insisted.

He regretted that earlier political forces used to sit together and find solutions to problems faced by the country, but now the politicians were not ready to talk with each other.

CABLE STOLEN: Unidentified thieves cut and took away telephone cable from two different places on Thursday night, leaving the consumers high and dry, police officials said on Friday.

SHO Zaida police station Nazim Khan said Changaiz Khan, an assistant business manager of Pakistan Telecommunication Limited (PTCL), had got registered an FIR against unknown thieves for taking away cable near Zaida exchange.

He said the thieves would soon be traced.

Separately, unknown thieves stole PTCL cable near Safar Chowk on the Swabi-Topi Road.

Topi city police registered an FIR against thieves on the complaint of Akhtar Aziz, a business manager of PTCL.

Meanwhile, a resident, Safdar Khan, got registered an FIR with the Tordher police station against unknown thieves for taking away his motorcycle. Rehmanullah of Kalabat area got registered an FIR, complaining thieves picked up his motorcycle.

Published in Dawn, March 4th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Lasting harm
Updated 04 Mar, 2023

Lasting harm

The Sharifs must stop supporting Dar who is responsible for single-handedly ruining the future of millions of Pakistanis.
Wheat flour crisis
04 Mar, 2023

Wheat flour crisis

JUST when low- and middle-income Pakistani households are scrambling to adjust their lives to the constantly rising...
Campus violence
04 Mar, 2023

Campus violence

UNIVERSITIES are supposed to be islands of hope, where young people come to quench their thirst for knowledge, and...
Dangerous territory
03 Mar, 2023

Dangerous territory

Dar's overconfidence that he could secure enough financing from ‘friendly’ countries as a substitute for IMF dollars was misplaced.
Fresh head count
03 Mar, 2023

Fresh head count

THE Seventh Housing and Population Census physically got underway on Wednesday at a time when the nation faces...
Monsters amongst us
03 Mar, 2023

Monsters amongst us

ANOTHER crime of bestial violence against a child has taken place, this time in Karachi. On Wednesday, a ...