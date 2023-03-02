Four accused in kidney transplant case jailed

RAWALPINDI: Police have sent to jail four people, including two nurses, the main accused and the brother of a brick kiln worker who was deprived of his kidney.

Police investigating officer confirmed that four accused involved in the illegal “kidney transplant” were sent to jail.

The victim sold his kidney to pay his debt to the owner of the brick kiln.

The police had sought the physical remand of the main accused. The illegal kidney business surfaced on Feb 12 while the accused was on his way to the bus stop to drop off Azam for his hometown.

On the other hand, the police have added relevant sections of the law in the FIR registered with the Rawat Police. They were the transplantation of human organs and tissue act 2010-9, 2010-10, and 2010-11.

Four nurses and doctors involved in the transplant of kidney disappeared soon after they came to know about the arrest of Saqib and the victim’s statement to the police, leaving the surgical instruments behind in the illegal “mini operation theatre” established in a rented house in Bahria Town’s phase VIII. A foreigner who got a kidney transplant also vanished from the scene.

Later the police recovered the surgical and other instruments being used to remove the kidney and sealed the two houses.

According to health officials, six different groups of the illegal kidney business have been arrested during the last three months.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2023