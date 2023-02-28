LHC orders shifting of PTI leaders from death cells

BAHAWALPUR: The Lahore High Court, Bahawalpur bench, while issuing orders to shift Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leaders Senator Azam Swati and Muhammad Khan Madni from death cells, has sought record of their arrests and detention in far-off jails.

In addition, a division bench has also been constituted for the hearing of their cases.

Justice Anwarul Haq Panno on Monday heard the joint petitions filed by PTI lawyers Saqib Tariq Chaudhry, Sheikh Mazhar Akbar, Sikandar Hayat and Raza Hussain Lodhi. Both leaders were produced in the court in handcuffs.

Saqib Tariq, counsel for Azam Swati, in his arguments said both PTI leaders had been lodged in death cells while as per the law only under-trial prisoners could be shifted to far-off jails. At this the court asked the additional advocate general whether the detained leaders were charged under 302 of Pakistan Penal Code and why they were handcuffed and under which rules they were shifted to far-off jails.

The judge also questioned the AAG whether these leaders were facing trial.

Seeks record of detention in far-off jails

The law office said an application on behalf of PTI’s Ijaz Chaudhry have already been submitted to the court.

On court’s question, assistant superintendent jail said the political leaders were lodged in the death cell. At this, the court expressing its displeasure ordered to take them out of death cells and lodge them in accordance with their category.

On the occasion, Azam Swati submitted that he was a senior lawyer but he was being denied his basic rights. The court formed a division bench to hear the case, adjourned hearing for Tuesday (today) and sought record pertained to their shifting to Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan jails.

Azam Swati and Muhammad Khan Madni have complained of ill-treatment and inadequate facilities during their confinement in jails.

Talking to media on the premises of the court, Swati said he was not even provided with a chair in his cell to recite the Holy Quran and officials of the police and other agencies continued hovering all the time around his cell. Swati and Madni said they were being denied facilities as per the jail manual. They said due to presence of mosquitoes in the cells, they could not sleep.

The judge asked from the state counsel whether the MPO 3 was applicable to those who courted arrest. At this the counsel sought time during which the hearing was adjourned for an hour. But, later the hearing was adjourned for Tuesday.

There was also a scuffle between the police officials escorting Swati and some PTI lawyers, who attempted to move ahead in their bid to welcome and meet the detained leaders.

A large number of PTI office-bearers and activists had gathered outside the court prior to the arrival of Swati and Madni. On their arrival, the workers raised slogans

MURDERS: The Lodhran city police claimed that the four murders of Ruqqia Bibi and her four children, including a daughter and three sons, were allegedly committed by her husband Saghir Abbas, a fake spiritual leader, to carry out black magic.

The police on Sunday booked suspect Saghir Abbas in the murder case of his wife Ruqqia Bibi, daughter Ghayur Fatimah, sons Muhammad Anus and Muhammad Fawad.

The murder case was registered on the complaint of Ruqqia’s sister Razia Bibi on Monday.

The police said Saghir Abbas killed his wife and children about eight days ago and it was revealed when complainant Razia Bibi visited her sister’s house on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the postmortem examination of five bodies was completed at Lodhran DHQ hospital.

Published in Dawn, February 28th, 2023