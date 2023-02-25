Former PTI MPA flees after bail plea rejected

LAHORE: A former MPA of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and three others on Friday escaped arrest after an Anti-Terrorism Court dismissed their pre-arrest bail petitions in a case of attacking a police team.

The Raiwind City police had registered an FIR against former MPA Shabbir Gujjar, Khalid Gujjar, Tariq Farooq and Adeel Mahmood for attacking a police party with ‘modern weapons, including Kalashnikov’ during a raid.

They are also accused of pelting police vehicles with stones and holding police officials hostage.

ATC judge Abher Gul Khan dismissed the bail petition of the suspects.

The police attempted to arrest the suspects, however, they manhandled the police personnel with the support of their lawyers and supporters. Subsequently, the suspects managed to flee the arrest.

The judge allowed post-arrest bail petitions of Zaheeruddin Babar and Muhammad Tariq in the same case.

Published in Dawn, February 25th, 2023