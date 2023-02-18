Reorganisation of CTD, Special Branch top priority: new IGP

PESHAWAR: Newly-appointed Inspector General of Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan on Friday said he would ensure the reorganisation of the counter-terrorism department, the use of technology and the enhancement of the police’s capability to fight terrorism.

“There is no point in being penny-wise but pound-foolish. We are willing to pay Rs10 million to the heirs of the martyred police but don’t spend enough to save lives,” the police chief told senior journalists in a meeting here at the Central Police Office.

The IGP said the reorganisation of the CTD and Special Branch would be his topmost priority through resource utilisation and induction of more officers.

He said he had set up the police’s two new divisions and a sub-division to improve supervision and efficiency.

Says private CCTVs to be connected to central monitoring system

Mr Khan said he would also focus on introducing new technology into the system.

“If we have a biometric system at the police lines, the mosque bombing tragedy probably would never have occurred,” he said.

The police chief said he was reaching out to the city district government to get resources for the Safe City Project and was thinking about ways to connect private and commercial CCTVs to the central monitoring system.

“People don’t usually commit crimes when they know that they are being watched,” he said.

Mr Khan said he was a great advocate of making the use of new technology.

“Technology doesn’t make mistakes, but humans do,” he said.

The IGP said there had been 62 militant attacks in January alone, while the police casualties since September totalling 300.

“If we take the average monthly figure and multiply it by 12, we are probably reaching the level of terrorism when it was at its peak in 2008. The law and order situation has deteriorated,” he said.

Mr Khan said the semblance of peace and normalcy probably resulted in complacency.

“We should have remained focused. I am also focusing on revitalising the special security unit and will bring in the manpower required. We don’t have the luxury of time. These are difficult and challenging times. We need better arms, better methodology and better nerves than our adversary’s,” he said.

The IGP said he was expediting the promotion process to elevate DSPS to the rank of SPs most of whom were already serving as the acting officers.

“If they are doing a good job as acting SPs, why not promote them,” he said.

Mr Khan said he would requisition officers through the federal government to address staff shortages. He pledged to follow “merit” while posting police officers.

“There is no point in posting an officer from position ‘A’ to position ‘B’ if he is involved in corruption,” he said.

The IGP said he would endeavour to bring positive and meaningful change to the police force and that he had prepared a road map for it.

“I am the son of the soil and have served for eight long years in this province in some of the worst-affected areas. The problem we are facing is multifaceted, but I will do what I can to overcome the challenges,” he said.

Mr Khan said the federal government and the military had promised to fully support him, while the police were getting better weapons to fend off attacks.

“We [police] need better arms and better gear. We are going to get them,” he said.

Published in Dawn, February 18th, 2023