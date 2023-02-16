DAWN.COM Logo

1 dead, 3 wounded in explosion inside Jaffar Express train near Chichawatni

Adnan Sheikh | Mian Ramzan Published February 16, 2023 Updated February 16, 2023 11:57am
<p>Rescue teams at the blast spot near Chichawatni on Thursday. — Photo by Ghalib Nihad</p>

At least one person was killed and three others were wounded in a blast inside the Jaffar Express train in Punjab’s Chichawatni on Thursday morning, railways officials said.

Pakistan Railways spokesperson Babar Ali confirmed the injuries and casualties to Dawn.com over the phone. He said the nature of the blast was yet to be determined.

Ali added that the SP Railways had arrived at the blast site and would soon provide details regarding the incident.

Investigators cordon off the blast site in Chichawatni on Thursday. — Photo by Mian Ramzan
Speaking to journalists later in the day, Multan Deputy Superintendent Hammad Hasan said that a team from the counter-terrorism department has arrived at the site and started collecting evidence.

“As soon as we get some information, we will share it with the media,” he said.

In response to a question regarding the nature of the blast, Hasan said that different versions from the investigators and passengers were creating circulating. “But so far, the Railways has not released any official statement regarding the attack. Police investigations are also underway.”

The official further said that officials have recorded statements of eyewitnesses and information regarding the “chain of activities is being collected”.

The DS also revealed that the train was stopped on the outskirts of Chichawatni after the driver observed that there was some problem in the coaches.

Separately, a Dawn.com correspondent at the scene said the railway track has been cordoned off.

Footage from the site also showed officials of the police and counter-terrorism department collecting evidence. Further investigations are underway.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

