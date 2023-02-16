Two wanted men arrested in Dubai

LAHORE: Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested two proclaimed offenders from Dubai with the help of Interpol.

Inspector General Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar directed a massive operation in all districts of the province to arrest proclaimed offenders inside the country and abroad.

A Gujranwala police team arrested Ali Husnain and Waheed Niaz from Dubai with the help of Interpol and reached Pakistan.

Husnain was a proclaimed offender in a murder case registered with Alipur Chatta police station (Gujranwala) while Niaz was wanted in murder and attempted murder cases in Burewala, Vehari district.

Both the suspects had fled abroad after committing the crimes.

Earlier, IG Dr Anwar directed the RPOs, DPOs and CPOs to provide internet devices, bullet proof jackets, helmets, night vision goggles and construct boundaries around border check posts in their respective areas.

He was chairing a meeting with the officials posted at the border check posts of the province at the Central Police Office on Wednesday. He said the officials posted at the border posts are fighting on the front line against terrorists and anti-social elements.

He said Makarwal policemen (Mianwali) had forced the terrorists, who attacked them, to retreat and it had given a clear message to the terrorists that the policemen were alert and ready to protect citizens.

The IG promised reward to policemen for frustrating terrorist attacks. He stressed to develop a system of obtaining information in advance to remain alert and said modern weapons, snipers, lights and internet will be provided at the border check posts to ensure a better environment.

He also reviewed various issues to strengthen the working of the policemen posted at border check posts including creating a network of speedy transmission.

He said the role of check points in border districts and riverine area is of importance due to the recent wave of terrorism.

Published in Dawn, February 16th, 2023