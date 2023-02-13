DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 13, 2023

Turbat gets women’s police station

Behram Baloch Published February 13, 2023 Updated February 13, 2023 07:11am

GWADAR: Balochistan opened its second women’s police station on Sunday, almost a year after the first such facility was set up in the provincial capital Quetta.

Inspector Masirah Baloch has been appointed as the station house officer of the newly inaugurated police station, located in the city of Turbat, the administrative centre of Kech district.

Balochistan’s first all-woman police station opened its doors in Quetta in March last year, though Pakistan’s first women-only police station was inaugurated in Islamabad by former prime minister Benazir Bhutto on Jan 25, 1994.

In November, the Balochistan police decided to open two new female police stations in Turbat and Gwadar and recruit 280 policewomen.

The provincial traffic police have also hired some women.

Gwadar likely to follow suit

The Balochistan’s inspector general of police (IGP), Abdul Khaliq Sheikh, while speaking at the opening ceremony, expressed the hope that the new police station would help women lodge their complaints with much ease.

He stressed that Islam ensures that women get their rights and justice. “History is witness that women have participated in wars and done business,” IGP Sheikh said, adding that a country could not progress until its women took part in nation-building.

He said women police officers were not less than men in talent and efficiency and they should use their skills for the betterment of society. He said that of the 403 female police officers in Balochistan, 46 were in the Kech district.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Masroor Alam Kolachi, Kech’s Superintendent of Police Mohammad Baloch, Kech’s Acting Deputy Commissioner Aqil Karim Baloch, and other police officials also attended the opening ceremony.

Published in Dawn, February 13th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Poor tax collection
13 Feb, 2023

Poor tax collection

AT a time when the government is struggling to seek a bailout from the IMF, the 0.4 percentage point drop in the...
Another lynching
13 Feb, 2023

Another lynching

THERE is no question about it: we are living in a hell of our own making. The kind of mediaevalism that was ...
Rangers’ violence
Updated 13 Feb, 2023

Rangers’ violence

These episodes show once again that the country needs law-enforcement officials to behave with dignity and professionalism.
Spring festivals
12 Feb, 2023

Spring festivals

WITH the cold of winter starting to recede and the freshness of spring already in the air, it is time again for our...
Women’s World Cup
12 Feb, 2023

Women’s World Cup

FOR Pakistan, the second round of the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup is the promised land. In the last seven editions,...