First female Hindu officer posted as AC Hassanabdal

TAXILA: A female belonging to the minority community has been appointed as the assistant commissioner of Hassanabdal for the first time in the history of the town.

Dr Sana Ramchand Gulwani, 27, has assumed the charge of the AC and administrator of the town.

Dr Sana was the first female from the Hindu community to join the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) after passing the Central Superior Services (CSS) exam 2020.

Growing up in the small town of Chak in Shikarpur, Sindh, she got her primary and secondary education from a local government school.

In 2016, she graduated from Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University with a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree. She pursued her studies as a urologist and after this she started preparing for the CSS exam.

According to Dr Sana, her parents did not want her to go to the administration. The family’s dream was to see her in the medical profession itself. However, she fulfilled both the targets.

Published in Dawn, February 13th, 2023