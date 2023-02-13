DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 13, 2023

First female Hindu officer posted as AC Hassanabdal

Amjad Iqbal Published February 13, 2023 Updated February 13, 2023 07:13am

TAXILA: A female belonging to the minority community has been appointed as the assistant commissioner of Hassanabdal for the first time in the history of the town.

Dr Sana Ramchand Gulwani, 27, has assumed the charge of the AC and administrator of the town.

Dr Sana was the first female from the Hindu community to join the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) after passing the Central Superior Services (CSS) exam 2020.

Growing up in the small town of Chak in Shikarpur, Sindh, she got her primary and secondary education from a local government school.

In 2016, she graduated from Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University with a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree. She pursued her studies as a urologist and after this she started preparing for the CSS exam.

According to Dr Sana, her parents did not want her to go to the administration. The family’s dream was to see her in the medical profession itself. However, she fulfilled both the targets.

Published in Dawn, February 13th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Poor tax collection
13 Feb, 2023

Poor tax collection

AT a time when the government is struggling to seek a bailout from the IMF, the 0.4 percentage point drop in the...
Another lynching
13 Feb, 2023

Another lynching

THERE is no question about it: we are living in a hell of our own making. The kind of mediaevalism that was ...
Rangers’ violence
Updated 13 Feb, 2023

Rangers’ violence

These episodes show once again that the country needs law-enforcement officials to behave with dignity and professionalism.
Spring festivals
12 Feb, 2023

Spring festivals

WITH the cold of winter starting to recede and the freshness of spring already in the air, it is time again for our...
Women’s World Cup
12 Feb, 2023

Women’s World Cup

FOR Pakistan, the second round of the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup is the promised land. In the last seven editions,...