New KP IGP vows to continue fight against militants

Bureau Report Published February 11, 2023 Updated February 11, 2023 11:31am

PESHAWAR: The newly-appointed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Gandapur has vowed to continue fight against militants until militancy is rooted out of the region.

He said the KP police valiantly fought against militants and their sacrifices were acknowledged globally.

Mr Gandapur stated this during a visit to the bombed mosque at the police headquarters here after assuming charge of his office, according to a statement issued from his office on Friday.

Mr Gandapur was accompanied by the outgoing police chief Moazzam Jah Ansari, the capital city police officer and other officials.

Mr Gandapur and Mr Ansari offered Friday prayers in the mosque, which came under attack when a suicide bomber blew himself up on Jan 30.

Earlier, Mr Gandapur took charge of his office at the Central Police Office, where he was welcomed by the outgoing police chief.

Published in Dawn, February 11th, 2023

