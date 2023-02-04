Teacher suspended for ‘sexual assault’ on students in Pakpattan

SAHIWAL: A teacher of the Govt Primary School, Chak Chanwat, Pakpattan, has been suspended from service on charge of sexually assaulting his minor students.

Chief Executive Officer (Education) Abdul Majeed told Dawn the teacher was suspended from service by the deputy district education officer, Pakpattan, after complaints were received against him.

The parents of the minor students of the abovementioned school had registered complaints and demanded Deputy Commissioner Qudratullah Qayyum to look into the matter.

The school education department of the district formed a two-member committee, headed by Govt High School, Kartarpur Headmaster Liaqat Ali, to probe the allegations.

Mr Majeed said the department was waiting for the result of the inquiry to take further action.

Dawn learnt from sources the Malka Hans police visited school on Friday and conducted an initial inquiry into the matter.

