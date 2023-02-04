DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 04, 2023

Teacher suspended for ‘sexual assault’ on students in Pakpattan

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published February 4, 2023 Updated February 4, 2023 11:08am

SAHIWAL: A teacher of the Govt Primary School, Chak Chanwat, Pakpattan, has been suspended from service on charge of sexually assaulting his minor students.

Chief Executive Officer (Education) Abdul Majeed told Dawn the teacher was suspended from service by the deputy district education officer, Pakpattan, after complaints were received against him.

The parents of the minor students of the abovementioned school had registered complaints and demanded Deputy Commissioner Qudratullah Qayyum to look into the matter.

The school education department of the district formed a two-member committee, headed by Govt High School, Kartarpur Headmaster Liaqat Ali, to probe the allegations.

Mr Majeed said the department was waiting for the result of the inquiry to take further action.

Dawn learnt from sources the Malka Hans police visited school on Friday and conducted an initial inquiry into the matter.

Published in Dawn, February 4th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Crisis conference
Updated 04 Feb, 2023

Crisis conference

PTI's refusal to engage with the govt in such testing times will only be seen as sign of ideological bankruptcy.
Revenge politics
04 Feb, 2023

Revenge politics

A SENSE of déjà-vu prevails as cases pile up against PTI politicians, many of whom, along with their allies and...
Inappropriate remarks
04 Feb, 2023

Inappropriate remarks

OFFICIALS of the state, especially when representing the country at international forums, need to choose their words...
Delay in the offing?
Updated 03 Feb, 2023

Delay in the offing?

Govt must realise that political stability in the country cannot be achieved by extra-constitutional actions.
Divisions in PML-N
03 Feb, 2023

Divisions in PML-N

DISCORD and drama in PML-N ranks escalated this week when Shahid Khaqan Abbasi revealed he no longer holds a party...
Wikipedia ‘downgrade’
03 Feb, 2023

Wikipedia ‘downgrade’

ATTEMPTS to police the internet by states, often by giving opaque justifications for the action, are never a good...