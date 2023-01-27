School timings in Sindh revised due to cold

KARACHI: All privately-managed schools in Sindh will now start at 8:30am in view of the cold weather conditions in the morning.

The directorate of inspection/registration of private institutions, Sindh school education and literacy department issued a notification in this regard on Thursday.

The decision had been taken last year during a meeting of the steering committee of the education and literacy department.

“As per the decision of the Steering Committee of the Education and Literacy Department, Government of Sindh, taken on April 7, 2022 and in view of the prevailing waves of severe cold in the province, privately managed schools in the province of Sindh shall function from the 8:30am,” the notification read.

“The said timing shall remain operative till March 31. The decision may be strictly followed,” the notification added.

Published in Dawn, January 27th, 2023