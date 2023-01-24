DAWN.COM Logo

CDA chairman shown the door

Malik Asad Published January 24, 2023 Updated January 24, 2023 06:59am

ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday removed capital’s chief commissioner retired Capt Mohammad Usman, who also held the office of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman, in less than five months, replacing him with retired Capt Noorul Amin Mengal.

Since Usman was given the additional charge of the CDA it is expected that his successor Mengal would also wear both caps.

Mr Usman’s removal came about amid reports that the government had been under pressure from some influential quarters who were unhappy with some of his decisions.

According to the notification issued by the Establishment Division on Monday, “Capt retired Mohammad Usman a BS-20 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, Presently posted as Chief Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory, is transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.”

In a subsequent notification, the Establishment Division notified the appointment of Mengal.

It states: “Capt retired Noor ul Amin Mengal a BS-20 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently awaiting posting at the Establishment Division, is transferred and posted as Chief Commissioner, Islamabad Capital Territory, Islamabad with immediate effect and until further orders.”

The incumbent government led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had brought Usman by replacing a well connected bureaucrat Amir Ali Ahmed.

He was given some immediate tasks by the government such as completion of Rawal Dam Interchange, Korang Bridge project and execution of Bhara Kahu bypass, initiated by the incumbent regime, with a deadline of four months. The project has yet to be completed.

Mr Mengal has served on various positions including commissioner Rawalpindi and principal secretary to the Balochistan chief minister.

Published in Dawn, January 24th, 2023

