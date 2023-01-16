DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 16, 2023

50 women abducted in Burkina Faso

AFP Published January 16, 2023 Updated January 16, 2023 07:02am

OUAGADOUGOU: Suspected militants abducted roughly 60 women in insurgency-wracked northern Burkina Faso, local officials and residents said on Sunday.

Roughly 40 were seized 10 kilometres southeast of Arbinda on Thursday and about 20 others were abducted on Friday to the north of the town, the sources said.

Several managed to escape and return to their villages to raise the alarm, they said.

The landlocked West African country is one of the poorest and most volatile nations in the world.

Since 2015, it has been grappling with an insurgency led by militants affiliated with Al Qaeda and the Islamic State group, that has killed tens of thousands and displaced around two million people.

“The women got together to go and gather leaves and wild fruits in the bush because there is nothing left to eat,” said one resident, adding that they had left with their carts on Thursday.

“When they didn’t come back, we thought that their carts had had a problem. But three survivors came back to tell us what happened,” said another resident.

The same person said about 20 women, who had not known about the first abduction, were subsequently taken the next day, eight kilometres north of Arbinda.

“In both groups, some women managed to escape and returned to the village on foot,” the resident added. “We believe that the kidnappers took them to their bases.”

Humanitarian disaster

According to local officials who confirmed the abductions, the army and its civilian auxiliaries have carried out unsuccessful sweeps of the area.

Arbinda is in the Sahel region of northern Burkina Faso, an area under blockade by militant groups and with limited food supplies.

The town and surrounding areas are regularly beset by militant attacks which often target civilians.

In Aug 2021 80 people, including 65 civilians, were killed in an attack on a convoy taking them to Arbinda.

In December 2019, 35 civilians were among a group of 42 people who died in an attack on the town itself.

In many parts of Burkina, crops can no longer be cultivated because of the conflict.

The population of Arbinda is heavily dependent on outside food supplies.

In November, Idrissa Badini, a civil society spokesman, raised alarm about the situation in Arbinda: “The population, which has used up its reserves, is on the verge of a humanitarian disaster,” he said.

The United Nations says nearly one million people are living in blockaded areas in the north and east.

Disgruntled army officers carried out two coups last year in a show of anger at failure to roll back the insurgency.

Published in Dawn, January 16th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Joe
Jan 16, 2023 10:02am
We all.know who their abductors are and for what these females have been abducted. Still most peaceful.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Red lines
Updated 16 Jan, 2023

Red lines

When civilian leaders cede space, red lines multiply and become more arbitrary, serving objectives that have little to do with national security.
Dropping remittances
16 Jan, 2023

Dropping remittances

ONE hopes the 19pc year-over-year decline in December remittances has given the resident ‘wizard’ in Q Block ...
Crackdown on HDT
16 Jan, 2023

Crackdown on HDT

IT is unfortunate that rather than engaging with Balochistan’s Haq Do Tehreek politically, the state is cracking...
Election talk
Updated 15 Jan, 2023

Election talk

Political feuds can and should be set aside if it means giving the country a desperately needed fresh start.
Peshawar attack
15 Jan, 2023

Peshawar attack

THE fact that terrorists belonging to the banned TTP are getting more audacious was illustrated by the late-night...
ODI debacle
15 Jan, 2023

ODI debacle

THE year of the One-day International World Cup could not have gotten off to a better start for Pakistan — a...