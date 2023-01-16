CDA likely to approve establishment of economic zone near Rawat

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Investment and the Special Economic Zone Authority (SEZA) plan to set up an economic zone near Rawat and the Capital Development Authority (CDA)’s board in its upcoming meeting is going to take up its request for the issuance of a no-objection certificate (NOC) for land acquisition.

The CDA board meeting was slated to be held on Friday however it could not take place due to other engagements. Now, sources said, the meeting is likely to be held on Monday or Tuesday.

Sources in the planning wing of the CDA said that a joint summary was prepared by Planning and Estate Wing which will be presented before the board meeting by the member planning. The summary said: “Board of Investment (BoI)/Special Economic Zone Authority had requested the CDA for identification of land to declare as Special Economic Zone.”

Therefore, the CDA had identified 1,000 acres near Rawat Industrial Estate for establishment of the ICT Model Special Economic Zone and allow the Board of Investment to approach the land acquisition collector for acquisition of the land.

Meeting to take up request to issue NOC for land acquisition tomorrow

The summary said in the light of Islamabad High Court’s orders dated June, 9, 2021, an NOC was required from the CDA before launching any scheme.

“Therefore, the SEZA authority has approached CDA for provision of the NOC,” it said, adding the SEZA authority in March 2022 approved the concept plan while the Central Development Working Party also approved the PC-I for feasibility study and acquisition of land.

Sources in the planning wing said that as per the existing zoning regulations, development of private housing schemes was allowed in Zone IV and the CDA had also developed an industrial estate in the zone along Kahuta Road. Another scheme, Rawat Industrial Estate, has also been established near Zone-5 in Rawalpindi.

The summary said the Directorate of Land and Rehabilitation acquired land under section 25 to 36 of the CDA Ordinance 1960. “Legal adviser CDA had opined that if CDA/authority gives concurrence in public interest to deputy commissioner CDA/Land Acquisition Collector then the above project in the larger public interest may be proceeded under the scheme of the authority as per CDA Ordinance 1960.”

When contacted, a senior officer of the CDA confirmed to Dawn that the summary was part on the agenda of the board meeting, which was earlier scheduled to be held on Friday and now will be held on Tuesday. He said that in the past the CDA used to acquire land for using it for its own purposes and selling it to government organisations.

“We will take up the summary in question and will discuss it in the board meeting. We will see if we can acquire land for other government bodies. If rules allow us, surely we will approve it,” the officer said.

Published in Dawn, January 16th, 2023