DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 15, 2023

They thought we would back out of dissolving assemblies but we stood by it: Elahi

Dawn.com Published January 15, 2023 Updated January 15, 2023 02:51pm
<p>PML-Q leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi addresses a press conference in Lahore. — DawnNewsTV</p>

PML-Q leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi addresses a press conference in Lahore. — DawnNewsTV

Former Punjab chief minister and PML-Q leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said on Sunday that his party “fulfilled its commitment” to former premier Imran Khan by dissolving the provincial assembly despite conflicting statements by people in the “opposite camp” as he revealed the PTI offered his son Moonis the presidency.

On Thursday, after much ado, Elahi signed a summary to dissolve the Punjab Assembly. In a brief one-line advice addressed to Governor Balighur Rehman, Elahi said: “I Parvez Elahi, chief minister of Punjab, hereby, advise you to dissolve the provincial assembly.”

On Saturday, the provincial assembly automatically dissolved after Rehman refused to sign Elahi’s summary.

In a press conference in Lahore today, the former chief minister said that it was initially said that PML-Q would back out of dissolving the assembly.

“But we assured Imran that this was our commitment to him and we stood by it. They offered to give Moonis (Parvez’s son) the presidency but we refused because we didn’t want it to look like this was a trade.

“I told them we will look at these things later. There was no trade […] we did this (dissolve the assemblies) because we trust Imran and know that he is capable of leading the country,” he asserted.

Talking about the appointment of the caretaker chief minister, Elahi said that he would meet Imran today at his Zaman Park residence where the two leaders would discuss candidates.

“We will give three names to the governor after consultation,” he added.

Elahi went on to say during the upcoming polls, the PML-N would be hiding its face because it had been “completely exposed now”.

“This is the reason Nawaz has refused to return to Pakistan,” he said, adding that the PML-N supremo had realised that his party would be defeated.

“I stand by Imran’s statement […] We took a vote of confidence, now it is time for Shehbaz to take a vote of confidence,” the PML-Q leader said, referring to the PTI chief’s statement last night in which he had said that the prime minister will be “tested” through a confidence vote in a tit-for-tat move similar to the one he himself had faced as the premier in April.

Continuing, Elahi stated that when Shehbaz would have to undertake a confidence vote, cracks would appear in the coalition government.

“And you will see […] it will fall and then won’t ever be able to get back up.”

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (3)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ukpindite
Jan 15, 2023 02:49pm
This is the best the establishment has
Reply Recommend 0
Ukpindite
Jan 15, 2023 02:50pm
Saviour of Pakistan lol
Reply Recommend 0
Ukpindite
Jan 15, 2023 02:50pm
Pakistan needs a khomeni immediately
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Election talk
Updated 15 Jan, 2023

Election talk

Political feuds can and should be set aside if it means giving the country a desperately needed fresh start.
Peshawar attack
15 Jan, 2023

Peshawar attack

THE fact that terrorists belonging to the banned TTP are getting more audacious was illustrated by the late-night...
ODI debacle
15 Jan, 2023

ODI debacle

THE year of the One-day International World Cup could not have gotten off to a better start for Pakistan — a...
No more excuses
Updated 14 Jan, 2023

No more excuses

It remains to be seen how this ‘united’ MQM attempts to regain the electoral space once claimed by the Altaf-led MQM.
Temporary relief
14 Jan, 2023

Temporary relief

THE UAE loan of $3bn — including the rollover of the existing debt of $2bn and fresh support of $1bn — and the...
Dam fund
14 Jan, 2023

Dam fund

IT appears that the controversial dam fund that was created in 2018 by the former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib...