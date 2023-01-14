DAWN.COM Logo

LHC orders police to recover Wazirabad attack suspect’s kin

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 14, 2023 Updated January 14, 2023 11:51am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday directed the police to recover and produce a brother and a nephew of the suspect, Muhammad Naveed, in the case of attack on the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan at Wazirabad.

Sana Shahzadi, the wife Naveed, in a habeas corpus petition alleged that Shafique and Ali Raza, a brother and a nephew of the suspect, respectively, were illegally detained by Gujranwala police, seeking their recovery.

Advocate Mian Dawood appeared on behalf of the petitioner before the court and sated the police picked up the detainees from their homes on Nov 20, 2022, but did not produced them before a court of law.

He said the petitioner, along with some notables of the area, had been repeatedly visiting the offices of Punjab inspector general of police (IGP) and Gujranwala regional police officer (RPO) for the release of the alleged detainees, but to no avail.

The counsel contended that the petitioner had serious apprehensions about the life and well being of the detainees.

He asked the court to get them recovered from the illegal police custody and set them free.

Justice Aalia Neelum, who was hearing the case, directed the Gujranwala RPO to produce the alleged detainees before the court on Jan 16.

Published in Dawn, January 14th, 2023

